Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to $720 Million, Becoming Fifth Largest in History

Title: Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $720 Million: Fifth Largest Prize in History

Subtitle: Mega Millions continues to roll over after months without a winner as the prize surpasses $700 million.

Date: [Insert Current Date]

The billion-dollar Powerball prize may have already been claimed, but the Mega Millions jackpot remains elusive. After several months without a winner, the jackpot for July 21 has reached an impressive $720 million. This eye-watering amount now ranks as the fifth largest prize in the history of the Mega Millions lottery.

For participants eager to try their luck, playing Mega Millions is simple. Each player must select six numbers: five numbers between 1 and 70, which correspond to the white balls, and one number between 1 and 25, representing the golden Mega Ball. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, all six numbers must match. In the event that multiple players achieve this feat, the prize will be shared. Winners can choose to receive their money in annual payments over 29 years or opt for a single payment. However, in both cases, taxes will need to be paid.

Mega Millions can be played in almost all states and territories of the United States, with the exception of Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah. The District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands also allow participation. The cost of a ticket is $2.

Drawings for Mega Millions are held twice a week, every Tuesday and Friday at 8:00 pm PT/10:00 pm CT/11:00 pm ET. Notably, after the previous draw failed to produce a winner, the jackpot for the July 21 draw stands at an impressive $720 million, with a cash value of $370.5 million. The winning numbers for this draw are 29-40-47-50-57, with the golden Mega Ball being 25.

Once the winning numbers are officially published at 8:00 pm PT/10:00 pm CT/11:00 pm ET, this story will be updated. Alternatively, interested individuals can check the Mega Millions web portal or watch the draw on the lottery’s YouTube channel to find out the results.

Should a lucky player claim the jackpot this Friday, they will have the option to receive an annualized prize with an estimated value of $720 million. This would consist of an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, which would increase by 5% each year. Alternatively, the winner may choose a one-time payment estimated at $370.5 million.

It is important to note that winning the jackpot is not the sole way to earn money through the Mega Millions lottery. There are a total of nine possible combinations that could result in a cash prize. These include snagging five numbers plus the Mega Ball, which would yield the jackpot; matching five numbers without the Mega Ball, which guarantees $1,000,000; and various other combinations with different prize amounts.

For eager participants, mark your calendars as the next Mega Millions drawings will take place on Tuesday, July 25, Friday, July 28, Tuesday, August 1, Friday, August 4, and Tuesday, August 8.

