Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $1.25 Billion, One of the Largest in History

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches a Billion Dollars for August 4th Draw

Mega Millions, one of the largest lottery games in the United States, is offering a massive billion-dollar jackpot for the draw on Friday, August 4th. This jackpot is one of the largest in the history of Mega Millions, surpassing the recent Powerball jackpot that reached 1.08 billion.

Since the last jackpot was won on April 18th, there have been over 31.3 million winning tickets across various prize levels. These prizes range from $2 million to $5 million, with 53 million-dollar second-tier prizes in 23 different jurisdictions. The excitement is palpable as millions of people come out to buy their tickets, hoping for a chance to win big.

The cost of a Mega Millions ticket is $2, with the option to add the Megaplier for an additional dollar per line of play. The Megaplier can multiply winnings by up to four times the original amount, excluding the jackpot. Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 pm ET.

This lottery game is played in 45 states across the country, except for Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah. It is also available in the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands.

The estimated jackpot for the Friday, August 4th drawing is a staggering $1.25 billion. The winner will have the choice between annual payments for 29 years or a lump sum cash prize of $625.3 million.

The drawing for the $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot will take place on Friday, August 4th at 11:00 pm ET. The results can be followed on television, YouTube, and the official Mega Millions website.

In the previous Mega Millions draw on Tuesday, August 1st, the winning numbers were 8, 24, 30, 45, and 61, with the Mega Ball 12. Though no one claimed the $1.1 billion jackpot, seven tickets matched all five white balls to win the second-tier prize. One ticket from Texas, which included the Megaplier, is worth $4 million. Additionally, 135 tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, with 28 of them earning $40,000 each due to the Megaplier. Overall, there were 4,904,910 winning tickets across all prize levels.

To play Mega Millions, participants must choose six numbers from two separate pools – five numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25, known as the golden Mega Ball. Matching all six winning numbers is necessary to win the jackpot. With nine different ways to win, prizes range from $2 to the jackpot. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 pm ET.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

