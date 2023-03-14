Listen to the audio version of the article

Mega orders Boeing from Saudi Arabia for 121 Boeing 787-Dreamliners to be shared between Saudia’s flag carrier and newly launched new carrier Riyadh Air. The contract, at list prices, is valued at $37 billion.

The contract, on which the parties have been working on signing for over three years, provides for a firm order for 78 aircraft and 43 options. The launch of Riyadh Air by Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund and Saudia’s growth are part of a broader strategy to diversify its currently oil-based economy. Saudi Arabia hopes to become a global aviation hub and attract 100 million visitors annually by 2030.

One example of how Saudi networks could grow is Qatar and the UAE which have created state-owned airlines such as Qatar Airways, Emirates and Ethiad, using their geographic locations to become key connecting points for international travel. The aircraft covered by the orders and options are long-range “widebody” aircraft and will be fitted with General Electric engines. expected another order with Airbus for long-haul A350s.

The new company Riyadh Air, presented last weekend, will have a complementary network to Saudia and both based at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport. Currently, Saudia covers a hundred destinations, of which 30 are national and with the new network new connections will be introduced with Europe, North America, South America, Asia and Africa to compete with neighboring companies.

The Saudi orders come as the recovery in air travel is boosting demand for planes: Last month, Air India announced it had signed an agreement for an order for 220 planes with Boeing and 250 with Airbus. Both the Air India and Saudi Arabian orders are among Boeing’s five largest.