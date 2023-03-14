Home Business Mega order from Saudi Arabia for 121 Boeing aircraft
Business

Mega order from Saudi Arabia for 121 Boeing aircraft

by admin
Mega order from Saudi Arabia for 121 Boeing aircraft

Mega orders Boeing from Saudi Arabia for 121 Boeing 787-Dreamliners to be shared between Saudia’s flag carrier and newly launched new carrier Riyadh Air. The contract, at list prices, is valued at $37 billion.

The contract, on which the parties have been working on signing for over three years, provides for a firm order for 78 aircraft and 43 options. The launch of Riyadh Air by Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund and Saudia’s growth are part of a broader strategy to diversify its currently oil-based economy. Saudi Arabia hopes to become a global aviation hub and attract 100 million visitors annually by 2030.

One example of how Saudi networks could grow is Qatar and the UAE which have created state-owned airlines such as Qatar Airways, Emirates and Ethiad, using their geographic locations to become key connecting points for international travel. The aircraft covered by the orders and options are long-range “widebody” aircraft and will be fitted with General Electric engines. expected another order with Airbus for long-haul A350s.

The new company Riyadh Air, presented last weekend, will have a complementary network to Saudia and both based at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport. Currently, Saudia covers a hundred destinations, of which 30 are national and with the new network new connections will be introduced with Europe, North America, South America, Asia and Africa to compete with neighboring companies.

Find out more

The Saudi orders come as the recovery in air travel is boosting demand for planes: Last month, Air India announced it had signed an agreement for an order for 220 planes with Boeing and 250 with Airbus. Both the Air India and Saudi Arabian orders are among Boeing’s five largest.

You may also like

Zero emissions in suburban deliveries

Girls blindly test OnePlus Ace 2V: It feels...

Volkswagen’s electric bet will be even more expensive...

Big bank counted – What would bring down...

Blue Note Milano, 20 years of the temple...

The highest optional 24-core i9+RTX 4090 Lenovo savior...

10,000 more jobs gone – things are not...

Stop petrol and diesel cars: “Repairing electrics costs...

SVB crisis: It’s time to let a bank...

Resolution 1 of 03/13/2023 – Organization of Summer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy