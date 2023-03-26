In the past few days, the Verdi services union has once again paralyzed air traffic with warning strikes at Düsseldorf and Cologne/Bonn airports. In many cases, passengers only received the cancellation notifications on their mobile phones a few hours before departure.

And the strike could come to a head on March 27th. Then the Verdi services union and the EVG railway union want to paralyze Germany’s air, bus and rail traffic.

For weeks, the union has been calling on workers in passenger, personnel, goods and freight control as well as public services to stop work for several hours at irregular intervals. Hundreds of flights are canceled at each airport.

The background to the warning strikes are the collective bargaining in aviation security and the current wage dispute in the public sector between the union, the federal government and the municipalities.

Airports advise passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline or tour operator before arriving at the airport. The failures threaten delays, waiting times and long queues.

Is there an airport strike at Easter?

Possible. The third round of negotiations will take place between March 27th and March 29th. If the talks fail, it would have a massive impact on air traffic at Easter.

According to the current status, trade unions and employers’ associations are far apart. So far, the employer’s offer only provides for a table-effective increase of three percent at the end of 2023 and two percent in mid-2024 with a term of 27 months. In addition, inflation compensation is to be paid in two installments of 1,500 and 1,000 euros.

The Verdi union wants more. Federal and local employees are to receive 10.5 percent more money. Verdi puts the wage increase at at least 500 euros a month. For trainees there should be 200 euros more per month.

Can I cancel my flight tickets for Easter as a precaution?

No.

Passengers cannot cancel or rebook flights free of charge outside the strike period. So anyone who has a ticket for a flight in a few days or weeks cannot return it for free for fear that the strike will continue.

Anyone traveling over Easter should keep an eye on the results of the third round of negotiations between employers’ associations and trade unions and can only wait and see.

Can I rebook or cancel my flight?

If a planned flight is postponed by more than five hours or canceled without replacement, passengers are entitled to a refund. You can either ask the airline for alternative transportation (e.g. by bus or train), a rebooking on a later flight or a refund of the full fare.

Often the plane ticket can be converted into a train ticket in the customer account on the airline’s website. This option is activated during an airport strike.

Strike at the airport – what should I watch out for?

If a flight is delayed due to a strike, passengers are entitled to assistance services such as food and drinks, depending on the length of the delay and the length of the flight. They usually receive vouchers from the airline or – in the case of package tours – from the tour operator.

If the flight is postponed to another day, the airline or the organizer must also pay for the overnight stay in a hotel.