Meghan Markle trekking with Diana’s Cartier as Charles becomes king. Photo

Uk, Meghan and that message to the Royal family from California

Meghan Markle takes the stage. It does the day after the coronation Of Carlo III e you Camilla thousands of miles away London. But his gesture, which does not seem random, causes discussion and in the Royal House an outbreak new case. Meghan – reads the Corriere della Sera – is coming photographed while it does trekking under the sun of Californiameanwhile half a world away the brothers-in-law William e Katewith their three children following, build a shelter for boy scouts within the large volunteer day called for the coronation of Charles and Camilla. Saturday’s ceremony seems to have awakened in the subjects the desire for great novel that the Windsor know how to be when, to the dough of the perfect family of the princes of Wales, a pinch of the adventures of the wayward son. Meghan also causes discussion for the choice of the accessories in those shots.

From the clock Cartier belonged to Diana– continues the Corriere – al bracelet had Carlo make it for her as a wedding gift, the newspapers report the value of jewels that the duchess chose to combine with leggings and boots when she went out for a walk. Everything is analyzed in the minimal details. Why without a husband and without children? Why Sunday, the day after the ceremony? AND what happened to Harry? Meanwhile, a background on the day of the coronation appears. Carlo he would have vented with Camilla: “We are never punctual in this family. Something is always happening“. William and Kate have in fact come to the ceremony with a few minutes of delay on the roadmap.

Subscribe to the newsletter

