Göker’s lawyer, however, said that the conviction was “based on facts that are inaccurate.” Göker himself was the one who was deceived. Since the proceedings had “apparently taken on a life of their own,” the penalty was waived. In a legal context, the wording that a penalty is waived usually means that it has been repealed, i.e. it is no longer factually relevant. The lawyer does not provide any proof of this, even when asked. What is true now is unclear. According to his lawyer, Göker is not at risk of imprisonment in either Turkey or Germany. He could stay wherever he wanted and travel wherever he wanted. That was not always so.

