Home » Mehmet Göker is active in Dubai – despite a fraud verdict in Turkey
Business

Mehmet Göker is active in Dubai – despite a fraud verdict in Turkey

by admin
Mehmet Göker is active in Dubai – despite a fraud verdict in Turkey

Göker’s lawyer, however, said that the conviction was “based on facts that are inaccurate.” Göker himself was the one who was deceived. Since the proceedings had “apparently taken on a life of their own,” the penalty was waived. In a legal context, the wording that a penalty is waived usually means that it has been repealed, i.e. it is no longer factually relevant. The lawyer does not provide any proof of this, even when asked. What is true now is unclear. According to his lawyer, Göker is not at risk of imprisonment in either Turkey or Germany. He could stay wherever he wanted and travel wherever he wanted. That was not always so.

See also  The chaos in the CDX originates from Sicily. Meloni does not forget the no to Musumeci

You may also like

Ordinary Postal Interest-bearing Bonds: How much will they...

Africa’s geopolitical solitude – International Affairs

Inside view of the wildest growth story of...

Illinois Mom Wins $1.4 Million Lottery Jackpot Using...

Amazon and Eli Lilly are shaking up pharmacies,...

U.S. inventories drop + geopolitical turmoil International oil...

Do you want to found a green startup?...

AstraZeneca acquires Amolyt Pharma for over $1 billion

Solar company with a loss – around 290...

Adidas Sales in North America Drop Over 16%...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy