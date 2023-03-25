11
- Meituan’s 2022 financial report: annual revenue of 220 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 23%_Financial News_News Center news
- Focus analysis｜Danger is approaching: When merchants move their advertising budget out of Meituan 36 kr
- Meituan’s net loss in the fourth quarter narrowed more than expected Wall Street Journal
- Meituan’s Q4 revenue increased by 21.4% year-on-year, exceeding expectations, net loss decreased by 80% year-on-year, and the average annual transaction number of users increased by 14% year-on-year | Wall Street news
- 36 Krypton Evening News丨OpenAI company applied for the GPT4 trademark in China; Meituan: In 2022, the revenue of the new business segment will increase by 39.3% year-on-year to 59.2 billion yuan; Tencent Games will appear at the 2023 Game Developers Conference 36 kr
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Xiaomi's investment in Zhige Technology, Hang Seng Electronics and many other listed companies all hold shares in the latter jqknews