Home Business Meituan’s 2022 financial report: revenue of 220 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 23% – Sina
Business

Meituan’s 2022 financial report: revenue of 220 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 23% – Sina

by admin
  1. Meituan’s 2022 financial report: revenue of 220 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 23% Sina
  2. Meituan’s Q4 revenue increased by 21.4% year-on-year, exceeding expectations, net loss decreased by 80% year-on-year, and the average annual transaction number of users increased by 14% year-on-year | Wall Street News
  3. Meituan’s net loss in the fourth quarter narrowed more than expected Wall Street Journal
  4. 36 Krypton Evening News丨OpenAI company applied for the GPT4 trademark in China; Meituan: In 2022, the revenue of the new business segment will increase by 39.3% year-on-year to 59.2 billion yuan; Tencent Games will appear at the 2023 Game Developers Conference 36 kr
  5. Zhihu’s losses will expand to 1.196 billion yuan in 2022, and now focus on community and vocational education Caixin
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Treasury bond futures rose across the board, the main 10-year Treasury bond futures contract rose 0.20% | Treasury bond futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

The Credit Suisse case and the consequences for...

Forecasts, Trend and Target Price

Turbulent times are coming: top executives of state-owned...

Billing potential: EBM no. 01480 for advice on...

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva meets...

“Learn, work hard, invest”

Turin, regains sight with autotransplant: first surgery in...

Ӫ¸оɳ – OFweekD

Doctors at breaking point | Quitting as an...

Credit Suisse and UBS grappling with Russia’s grain

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy