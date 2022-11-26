Meituan’s revenue in the third quarter was 62.62 billion yuan; Wang Xing responded to Tencent’s sell-off of Meituan’s shares; Suning.com Haier finalized a cooperation target of 20 billion in 2023｜Do Morning Post

Hello, good morning everyone, it’s another day full of energy, let’s browse the fresh morning paper first~

[Meituan’s revenue in the third quarter was 62.62 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 28.2%]

On the evening of November 25, Meituan released its third quarter performance announcement as of September 30. The revenue in the third quarter was 62.62 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 28.2%; the net profit was 1.22 billion yuan, and the estimated loss was 990 million yuan. In the third quarter, the distribution service revenue was 20.11 billion yuan, compared with 15.39 billion yuan in the same period last year; the total order volume of catering takeaway and Meituan flash shopping business increased by 16.2% year-on-year. The revenue of the new business segment increased by 39.7% year-on-year to RMB 16.3 billion, mainly driven by the growth of the commodity retail business, and the operating loss narrowed slightly to RMB 6.8 billion.

[Youzu.com: The “Three-Body Problem” series of games are expected to be introduced to the market in the next 3-5 years]

Youzu Network stated on the investor interaction platform that the company’s ongoing development of the “Three-Body” series of IP games is expected to be launched to the market in the next 3-5 years.

【Nokia Bell Establishes Industrial Metaverse Club】

Nokia Bell, together with the Finnish Chamber of Commerce and Shanghai Finnish Chamber of Commerce, invited customers and partners from various industries, including ABB, Kone, Haier, etc., to establish the Nokia Bell Industrial Metaverse Club in the near future to discuss the planning and development of enterprise digital innovation and Industry 4.0 evolution. experience.

[Suning.com Haier finalizes 20 billion cooperation target in 2023]

Suning.com and Haier held an annual strategic matchmaking meeting. The two parties stated that they will further increase the scale of cooperation in 2023 and clarify the annual cooperation goal of 20 billion yuan. Among them, high-end home appliances represented by Casarte are the focus of cooperation between the two parties, and the two parties will jointly sprint for the goal of No. 1 high-end market share. In addition, the two parties will also focus on C2M customization and launch a variety of products exclusively for Suning.com to meet consumer needs at all levels.

【Samsung Electronics will establish a new global semiconductor research center】

Samsung Electronics will establish a new global research organization under the DS business unit in December this year. It is reported that the global research organization is expected to analyze the semiconductor market and other related industries, and explore new markets, and will be led by a vice president. Due to the disruption of the global supply chain and the shortage of semiconductors, Samsung felt the need to establish an independent internal semiconductor research organization; in addition, the growing distrust of external market research institutions was also one of the reasons.

[Wang Xing responded to Tencent’s sale of Meituan shares]

According to news on November 25, Meituan released its financial report for the third quarter of 2022 today. At the subsequent performance meeting, regarding Tencent’s sale of Meituan’s shares, Meituan CEO Wang Xing responded that Meituan will continue to focus on strategy and operations. On and Tencent to maintain cooperation. According to reports, Tencent is a long-term shareholder of Meituan and has always supported the development of Meituan. The cooperation between Meituan and Tencent has been continuing, and there are also many business opportunities in Tencent’s WeChat ecosystem. At different stages of development, Tencent has given Meituan a lot of support.

[Tongdao Liepin will earn 2.01 billion yuan in the first three quarters of 2022]

On November 25th, Tongdao Liepin announced certain selected unaudited major financial and performance indicators for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. According to the data, in the first three quarters of this year, the company’s income mainly from the provision of talent acquisition services and other human resources services to corporate customers and the provision of talent development services to individual users was 2.0131 billion yuan, compared with the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021. Monthly 1.8802 billion yuan increased by 7.1%.

[Meituan and Tencent will maintain commercial cooperation including the continuation of the existing strategic cooperation agreement]

According to the news on November 25, Meituan stated in its third quarterly report today that in view of Tencent’s proposed plan to distribute approximately 958 million Meituan Class B shares to its shareholders (equivalent to approximately 90.9% of Meituan’s Class B shares held by Tencent) As a result, Tencent’s shareholding in the company was proposed to change. On November 16, 2022, the company announced that Lau Chiping had resigned as a non-executive director with immediate effect. Immediately after completion of the distribution in specie, and subject to any necessary adjustments, the relevant eligible shareholders of Tencent will receive certain shares of the Company. Meituan and Tencent will maintain a mutually beneficial and win-win business cooperation relationship, including the continuation of the existing strategic cooperation agreement.