Meituan's Second Quarter 2023 Financial Report Shows Significant Revenue Growth and Record High Profits

Meituan Reports Strong Financial Results for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2023

August 24, 2023 – Meituan, one of China‘s leading e-commerce platforms, has announced its financial report for the second quarter and first half of 2023. The report, released on August 24, reveals impressive performance for the company.

In the first half of the year, Meituan reported a revenue of 126.58 billion yuan ($19.7 billion) and a net profit of 8.05 billion yuan ($1.25 billion). This represents a significant growth compared to the same period in 2022.

During the second quarter of 2023, Meituan experienced a remarkable increase in revenue. The company’s Q2 revenue surged by 33.4% from 50.9 billion yuan in 2022 to 68 billion yuan ($10.6 billion). Additionally, its non-IFRS net profit soared by 272.2% to 7.66 billion yuan ($1.19 billion).

Meituan’s core local business segment showed promising results as well. The segment’s profit reached 11.1 billion yuan ($1.73 billion), marking a 4.8% growth compared to the same period in 2022. Furthermore, the operating loss of Meituan’s new business segment significantly narrowed to 5.2 billion yuan ($809 million) year-on-year. The segment reported a profit of 4.7 billion yuan ($731 million), a remarkable turnaround from the 1.1 billion yuan loss in 2022.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net profit for the quarter also reached a record high, with both figures amounting to 7.7 billion yuan ($1.2 billion).

Meituan demonstrated strong financial liquidity as well. In the second quarter of 2023, the company achieved an operating cash inflow of 10.9 billion yuan ($1.7 billion). As of June 30, 2023, Meituan’s cash and cash equivalents, along with its short-term wealth management investments, stood at 27 billion yuan ($4.2 billion) and 93.2 billion yuan ($14.5 billion), respectively.

Following the release of the financial report, Meituan’s Hong Kong stocks witnessed a surge of 7.44% as of press time.

Meituan’s robust financial performance reflects the company’s strong market presence and its ability to adapt to evolving consumer trends. As the e-commerce sector continues to thrive in China, Meituan is well-positioned for further growth and success in the coming quarters.

