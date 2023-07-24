Meiya Optoelectronics: Leading the Way in Innovation to Solve the Technical Monopoly Problem

Hand in hand with the Yangtze River Delta Observation丨Meiya Optoelectronics: Innovation is the key to solving the technical monopoly problem

Meiya Optoelectronics, a leading enterprise in the field of photoelectric identification in China, continues to revolutionize the industry through innovation and independent research and development. With their groundbreaking advancements in intelligent identification, Meiya Optoelectronics has not only filled domestic gaps but also expanded their reach globally.

During a recent visit to the Yangtze River Delta, a party and government delegation from Heilongjiang Province stopped at Meiya Optoelectronics to witness firsthand the company’s achievements. Meiya Optoelectronics boasts a wide range of products that are not only sold in all provinces, cities, and regions in China but are also exported to over 100 countries worldwide. With more than 60,000 customers worldwide, Meiya Optoelectronics is leading the charge in the international high-end application of identification technology.

One of Meiya Optoelectronics’ notable contributions is the development of the rice color sorter. In the 1990s, China heavily relied on imported color sorters as the core technology was monopolized by foreign companies, resulting in high prices exceeding one million yuan. In 1993, Tian Ming founded Hefei Anke Optoelectronics, the precursor to Meiya Optoelectronics, and embarked on independent research and development. In 1996, Meiya Optoelectronics successfully launched China‘s first rice color sorter with independent intellectual property rights, breaking the foreign monopoly at a significantly lower price.

Over the years, Meiya Optoelectronics has continued to make breakthroughs by integrating core software and hardware technologies. By utilizing in-depth self-learning, targeted positioning algorithms, and micron camera systems, Meiya has solved various material sorting problems and expanded the scope of their color sorters. Currently, Meiya color sorters are widely used in the intelligent sorting of nearly 500 materials, including cereal crops, miscellaneous grains, roasted nuts, medicinal crops, and ores, ensuring efficient and reliable protection of food and food safety.

Meiya Optoelectronics has undergone three stages of development, starting from daring to be the first and setting sail with dreams to focusing on identification, struggling to rise to re-listing and setting sail for the second time. A significant milestone for the company was obtaining the national medical equipment license for the Meiya Optoelectronics Cone Beam CT (CBCT) in January 2012. This breakthrough broke the monopoly of developed countries in oral CBCT imaging equipment.

As the wave of digitalization sweeps across industries, Meiya Optoelectronics remains at the forefront by incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and deep learning algorithms into their products. To ensure consistent product quality, the company has invested in product engineering, constructing two smart factories, and introducing multiple automated and unmanned production lines.

During a dialogue with Zhang Zixu, the Director of Meiya Optoelectronics Rice Product Line, he expressed the company’s commitment to assisting grain and food processing industries in Heilongjiang. With an annual output of nearly 30 million tons of rice, Heilongjiang is a crucial grain-producing province in China. Meiya Optoelectronics aims to increase the output of rice products in Heilongjiang by approximately 200,000 tons per year through their digital processing solutions. This increase in productivity could potentially save the annual rations of millions of people.

The impressive advancements and continuous innovation by Meiya Optoelectronics have not only revolutionized the field of intelligent identification but have also played a significant role in furthering China‘s technological independence. With their commitment to independent research and development, Meiya Optoelectronics is breaking down barriers and paving the way for further advancements in the industry.