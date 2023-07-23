Meiya Optoelectronics Leads Innovation to Break Technical Monopoly and Expand Market Reach

Hand in hand with the Yangtze River Delta Observation丨Meiya Optoelectronics: Innovation is the key to solving the technical monopoly problem

July 23, 2023 09:43:01

Source: Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Fu Yu

Meiya Optoelectronics, a leading enterprise in the field of photoelectric identification in China, continues to innovate and break technical monopolies, according to a party and government delegation from Heilongjiang Province. The delegation visited Meiya Optoelectronics as part of their study and investigation in the Yangtze River Delta.

Meiya Optoelectronics has been at the forefront of technological advancements in intelligent identification, filling domestic gaps and expanding their product applications globally. Their products, including the widely used Meiya color sorter, are not only used in the agricultural industry but also in non-destructive testing and the digital medical industry.

In the 1990s, China heavily relied on imported rice color sorters, as the core technology was monopolized by foreign countries. Meiya Optoelectronics changed this when they independently developed the country’s first rice color sorter with independent intellectual property rights in 1996. Their breakthrough not only broke the foreign monopoly but also significantly reduced the price of similar imported equipment.

“Over the years, Meiya has made continuous breakthroughs,” said Wu Ming, deputy general manager of Meiya Optoelectronics. Through the integration of software and hardware technologies, such as in-depth self-learning and micron camera systems, they have solved various material sorting problems. Currently, Meiya color sorters are used in the intelligent sorting of nearly 500 kinds of materials, ensuring efficient and reliable protection of food and food safety.

Meiya Optoelectronics has gone through three stages of development, from their early beginnings to their current position as a leading enterprise. One of the significant milestones was in January 2012 when Meiya Optoelectronics obtained the national medical equipment license for their Cone Beam CT (CBCT), breaking the monopoly of developed countries in oral CBCT technology.

Yue Lei, sales director of Meiya Optoelectronics Medical, shared that Meiya entered the field of international high-end dental medical imaging equipment after exploring the international market. They successfully filled the gap in China‘s oral CBCT technology through dedicated research and development efforts.

To stay at the forefront of technological advancements, Meiya Optoelectronics continues to upgrade their products using cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and deep learning algorithms. They also prioritize product quality by promoting product engineering and implementing automated and unmanned production lines.

Zhang Zixu, Director of Meiya Optoelectronics Rice Product Line, emphasized the potential of their digital processing solutions in Heilongjiang Province, an important grain-producing province in China. With an annual rice output of nearly 30 million tons, Meiya Optoelectronics predicts that their solutions can increase rice product output by around 200,000 tons per year, potentially benefiting millions of people. They aim to collaborate with more grain and food processing industries in Heilongjiang, providing them with digital transformation services for high-quality development.

Meiya Optoelectronics is a shining example of the power of innovation and independent research and development. By breaking technical monopolies and continuously improving their products, they have solidified their position as a leader in the field of photoelectric identification, both domestically and globally.

Photo by reporter Wang Debin and Fu Yu

