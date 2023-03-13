Home Business Meizu and Lynk & Co officially announced!In-depth integration creates an unbounded and interconnected travel experience of smart travel–Fast Technology–Technology changes the future
Business

Meizu and Lynk & Co officially announced!In-depth integration creates an unbounded and interconnected travel experience of smart travel–Fast Technology–Technology changes the future

by admin
Meizu and Lynk & Co officially announced!In-depth integration creates an unbounded and interconnected travel experience of smart travel–Fast Technology–Technology changes the future

Today, Meizu Technology officially announced,Meizu will deeply integrate with Lynk & Co to jointly create a powerful and unbounded connected travel experience.

According to reports,The Meizu Flyme Auto car-machine system that has received much attention will be launched soon, and the first application model will land on Lynk & Co’s new medium-sized SUV, which is expected to be Lynk & Co 08.

Flyme Auto has not fully unveiled its mystery, but the system will focus on scene-based human-computer interaction.

Meizu and Lynk & Co officially announced!In-depth integration to create an unbounded interconnected travel experience

According to previous news,Flyme Auto brings the negative one-screen concept from mobile phonesand supports the interconnection of car machine + mobile phone, and has a deeply integrated and customized third-party App interface, etc., which is somewhat similar to the “super desktop” function of Huawei Hongmeng’s smart cockpit.

Meizu and Lynk & Co officially announced!In-depth integration to create an unbounded interconnected travel experience

Flyme Auto also brings “Nap Mode”The fireflies on the screen of the car will interact with the ambient light “on and off”. When opening/closing the door, the fireflies will also create a visual effect of blowing away, and there will be supporting sound effects, which is very interesting.

In addition, the car machine can also call the rich APP resources of the mobile phone, which solves the defect of the small number of car APPs.

The shortcoming of Lynk & Co is intelligence, and Meizu just has the ability to fill this demand, helping Lynk & Co to make up for the shortcoming. The arrival of Unbounded Cars will enable Lynk & Co to achieve a new transformation.

Meizu 20 series has been finalizedMarch 30thWhen it is officially released, Lynk & Co 08 will also debut at the Meizu press conference. It will be equipped with the Flyme Auto system for the first time, bringing a new car-machine and human-machine interconnection effect.

See also  Horror picture!A mountain wall collapses at a scenic spot in Brazil, and many cruise ships have been killed.

Meizu and Lynk & Co officially announced!In-depth integration to create an unbounded interconnected travel experience

Meizu and Lynk & Co officially announced!In-depth integration to create an unbounded interconnected travel experience

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Antlers

You may also like

China Mobile’s daily limit market value is 2.1...

Bank bailouts at the expense of price stability

Karaoke Salvini-Meloni: “I got a sprain for that...

Bankruptcy of the Silicon Valley Bank: Consequences for...

Pnrr, projects increasingly at a standstill and monitoring...

Huawei P60 Pro sketches released: actually use the...

6 charts show the luxury goods market

Silicon Valley Bank: Buy these stocks, says Goldmann...

The hour of judicial truth for Donald Trump

Launch ban for oligarch jet: 1200 euros parking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy