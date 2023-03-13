Today, Meizu Technology officially announced,Meizu will deeply integrate with Lynk & Co to jointly create a powerful and unbounded connected travel experience.

According to reports,The Meizu Flyme Auto car-machine system that has received much attention will be launched soon, and the first application model will land on Lynk & Co’s new medium-sized SUV, which is expected to be Lynk & Co 08.

Flyme Auto has not fully unveiled its mystery, but the system will focus on scene-based human-computer interaction.

According to previous news,Flyme Auto brings the negative one-screen concept from mobile phonesand supports the interconnection of car machine + mobile phone, and has a deeply integrated and customized third-party App interface, etc., which is somewhat similar to the “super desktop” function of Huawei Hongmeng’s smart cockpit.

Flyme Auto also brings “Nap Mode”The fireflies on the screen of the car will interact with the ambient light “on and off”. When opening/closing the door, the fireflies will also create a visual effect of blowing away, and there will be supporting sound effects, which is very interesting.

In addition, the car machine can also call the rich APP resources of the mobile phone, which solves the defect of the small number of car APPs.

The shortcoming of Lynk & Co is intelligence, and Meizu just has the ability to fill this demand, helping Lynk & Co to make up for the shortcoming. The arrival of Unbounded Cars will enable Lynk & Co to achieve a new transformation.

Meizu 20 series has been finalizedMarch 30thWhen it is officially released, Lynk & Co 08 will also debut at the Meizu press conference. It will be equipped with the Flyme Auto system for the first time, bringing a new car-machine and human-machine interconnection effect.