Meizu, which was acquired by Geely, wants to build a cross-border car? Official Response: Don't Build Cars But Will Serve Car Companies
Source: Caijing NetworkAuthor: Peng Linli2022-10-26 12:15

Caijing.com Auto News Recently, Meizu posted a number of auto-related job offers on its recruitment website, which is considered to be a signal of Meizu’s cross-border car manufacturing. It is reported that the positions that Meizu has recruited for automobile manufacturing include new energy vehicle sales consultant, automobile media public relations, senior intelligent cockpit test engineer (Wuhan), vehicle system product manager (Wuhan), and intelligent cockpit project management expert (Wuhan) , Auto parts/spare parts orders, mechanical structure engineer, chassis electronic control engineer, etc. Some positions explicitly require relevant experience in the field of vehicle manufacturing.

In this regard, Caijing.com contacted the relevant person in charge of Xingji Times. The other party said: “The information I have learned temporarily is that it does not build cars, but will serve car companies.” The relevant person in charge of Meizu Technology said: “It is indeed recruiting cars. It is inconvenient to disclose other talents related to the field.”

Previously, Hubei Xingji Times Technology Co., Ltd. and Zhuhai Meizu Technology Co., Ltd. held a strategic investment signing ceremony in Hangzhou, officially announcing that Xingji Times held a 79.09% controlling stake in Meizu Technology and obtained independent control of Meizu Technology.

