Meizu's car system official announced that Lynk & Co may be the first to use it: "couplet" interaction leads Lenovo

Meizu’s car system official announced that Lynk & Co may be the first to use it: “couplet” interaction leads Lenovo–Fast Technology–Technology changes the future

Meizu has made a lot of new moves recently. On October 27, the promotional poster of the Meizu Building was unveiled in a panoramic view. In addition to the “All in Auto” slogan, “Flyme Auto” was also unveiled.

According to the official introduction of Meizu,Flyme Auto is the continuation of Meizu Flyme in smart cockpitit will continue the design concept of Alive Design, incarnate as a partner walking with you, perceive and understand your needs, establish the interconnection between people, people and things, things and things, and finally realize multi-terminal, full-scene, immersion fusion experience.

So how to build it, obviously, the car system is the best entry point. Which one will use it first? In the comment area of ​​this Weibo, a familiar figure appeared, which is Lynk & Co.

Lynk & Co also produced a couplet,First link: Your #FlymeAuto# is smooth and bug-free Second link: My #Lynk E-motive #Smart Mobility is not sorry Horizontal batch: What should come will come

Good guy, this sentence, which was just officially announced, “come back when you should come” aroused speculation among netizens, and everyone expressed their opinions.It turned out that Lynk & Co was the first to use the Flyme Auto system.

Since its establishment, Lynk & Co has always been youthful, sporty and technological, but its car system is indeed the biggest shortcoming. There was a car owner who complained and caught fire. The car drove two miles away, and the car was turned on. The animation has just finished loading.

If Lynk & Co uses the car-machine system developed by Meizu, it will definitely make up for this part of the shortcomings and evolve again, which is beneficial and harmless to the brand image and sales.

