Home Business Meizu’s folding screen mobile phone will launch Snapdragon 8 Gen3 top specs at the end of the year Meizu Folding Screen_Sina Technology_Sina.com
Business

Meizu’s folding screen mobile phone will launch Snapdragon 8 Gen3 top specs at the end of the year Meizu Folding Screen_Sina Technology_Sina.com

by admin
Meizu’s folding screen mobile phone will launch Snapdragon 8 Gen3 top specs at the end of the year Meizu Folding Screen_Sina Technology_Sina.com


Meizu will release the new flagship Meizu 20 series in the near future. At the same time, Huang Zhipan, executive vice president of Xingji Meizu Group and CEO of Meizu brand, revealed that folding screen products will be launched at the end of the year.

On March 8, 2023, Meizu Technology announced that Xingji Meizu Group was formally established, and Shen Ziyu became the chairman and CEO. It is understood that Xingji Meizu is headquartered in Wuhan, which is a fusion of Xingji era and Meizu technology.

Meizu will release the new flagship Meizu 20 series in the near future. At the same time, Huang Zhipan, executive vice president of Xingji Meizu Group and CEO of Meizu brand, revealed that folding screen products will be launched at the end of the year.

It is reported that this folding screen phone of Meizu will use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen3 mobile platform, and it may even be the first batch of new folding screen phones equipped with the latest processor. The machine is very top-notch in terms of configuration, coupled with the blessing of the Meizu brand, it is a new flagship with a folding screen that is worth looking forward to.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen3 processor used in the Meizu folding screen is expected to be released in October. According to the whistleblower, the 2023 Snapdragon Technology Summit will be held in October, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen3 will be officially released at this time, which is at least half a month earlier than the release of the Snapdragon 8 Gen2.

See also  AutoNavi Maps lane-level navigation adapts to OPPO Find N folding screen mobile phone_user_location_voice

The performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen3 is very strong. It will use TSMC’s 3nm process. The high-frequency version of the single-core running score can be tougher than the Apple A17 processor, and may even surpass it, surpassing the iPhone 15 Pro in performance.


You may also like

Erg and Essilux, alliance on renewables

Chance as a success factor: How chance can...

Rates and the ECB, Visco’s warning: “Prudence is...

“If you just tear off a piece from...

Cinven loses 500 million with Eurovita, risk of...

Why doesn’t OnePlus Ace 2V sell 1999 for...

‘Super savers’ reveal 6 strategies for effectively saving...

Cdm Cutro, Meloni introduces 2 crimes: “massacre at...

Karl Lauterbach: Germany’s care dilemma

March 8, More women in finance are good...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy