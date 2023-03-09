



Meizu will release the new flagship Meizu 20 series in the near future. At the same time, Huang Zhipan, executive vice president of Xingji Meizu Group and CEO of Meizu brand, revealed that folding screen products will be launched at the end of the year.

On March 8, 2023, Meizu Technology announced that Xingji Meizu Group was formally established, and Shen Ziyu became the chairman and CEO. It is understood that Xingji Meizu is headquartered in Wuhan, which is a fusion of Xingji era and Meizu technology.

It is reported that this folding screen phone of Meizu will use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen3 mobile platform, and it may even be the first batch of new folding screen phones equipped with the latest processor. The machine is very top-notch in terms of configuration, coupled with the blessing of the Meizu brand, it is a new flagship with a folding screen that is worth looking forward to.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen3 processor used in the Meizu folding screen is expected to be released in October. According to the whistleblower, the 2023 Snapdragon Technology Summit will be held in October, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen3 will be officially released at this time, which is at least half a month earlier than the release of the Snapdragon 8 Gen2.

The performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen3 is very strong. It will use TSMC’s 3nm process. The high-frequency version of the single-core running score can be tougher than the Apple A17 processor, and may even surpass it, surpassing the iPhone 15 Pro in performance.



