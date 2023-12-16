Home » Melexis rearranges organization: farewell to 15 people (Tessenderlo)
Melexis rearranges organization: farewell to 15 people (Tessenderlo)

Chip producer Melexis said goodbye to 15 employees in Tessenderlo on Friday. The company confirmed this when asked, but Melexis emphasizes that it is not a reorganization. “On Friday we informed our employees about a number of changes in our organization,” says Melexis communications manager Katleen Dewaele. “We want to keep this flexible and competitive, in line with our strategic and financial goals in response to a number of changes in our sector.”

Melexis sees, among other things, a shift from a German market based on combustion engines to a Chinese-dominated market for electric vehicles, and increased competition. “Our answer is innovation. We recently launched four new product lines. To achieve this, we are merging a number of departments and investing in additional competencies. In Tessenderlo we said goodbye to 15 people,” said Dewaele.

According to director and co-owner Roland Duchâtelet, the operation has nothing to do with reduced volumes or orders. “With Marc Biron as the new CEO, we regularly check whether our organization still has the right profiles and talents in a rapidly changing world. And that is healthy. Melexis is and remains a very healthy company financially,” Duchâtelet emphasizes.

Earlier this month, Melexis organized a capital markets day. The company aims for an annual growth rate of 10 percent in the automotive sector and 15 percent in other sectors until the year 2030. (dc)

