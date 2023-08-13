Melissa Satta i Costa Smeralda (Instagram melissasatta)

Melissa Satta side B and bikini in the sea, new heart attack photos. And Berrettini in Cincinnati…

Melissa Satta, the photos in costume from the Costa Smeralda leave the fans breathless: spectacular bikinis from the Sardinian sea. Meanwhile Matthew Berrettini points to the Master 1000 in Cincinnati after the derby in the second round of the Toronto tournament (derby lost against Jannick Sinnerbut Roman champion grows in condition).

Melissa Satta continues her holidays on the Costa Smeralda: the Sky Sport presenter (fresh from the season at the helm of the cult program Goal Deejay between football and music) relaxes in the Sardinian sea and gives spectacular photos in bikini. Side A and side B make her fans dream who appreciate and respond with likes and comments of love for the former tissue of Striscia La Notizia.

Matteo Berrettini in Cincinnati against Auger-Aliassime

Meanwhile, on the other side of the ocean, Matteo Berrettini carries on his American campaign. After the tournament in Toronto (Master 1000 of Canada) where he won against the French Gregoire Barrere in straight sets and then lost in the second round against Jannick Sinner giving new signs of growth in the game (which follow the good Wimbledon where he reached the round of 16, losing a hard-fought match against Carlos Alacaraz), now the Italian tennis player is heading towards Cincinnati where the second Master 1000 of the American summer is scheduled. For him a difficult draw in the first round against Happy Auger-Also, seeded number 12 on the draw. Not an easy mission, but certainly possible for a Berrettini – currently in 38th place in the ATP ranking – in growing condition who aims to do well in the United States Open which begins at the end of the month in New York. In case of victory Matteo would have the winner of the French derby between Richard Gasquet ed Adrian Mannarinowhile the eventual third round could be against the formidable Dane Holger Rune.

