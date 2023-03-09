Migrants, the new Meloni is very far from the one that the opposition called for a naval blockade to stop the landings. Analyses

In a recent interview with Affaritaliani.it Gianfranco Rotondipresident of Europa Verde and deputy of the centre-right, defined the style of Giorgia Meloni Christian Democrat. And the story of the massacre of migrants and the management of the immigration case with the CDM a Cutro plastically demonstrate that the last DC in Parliament (as Rotondi defines himself) is perfectly right. The premier, who from the opposition called for a naval blockade to stop the landings, it has realized that this line is both unfeasible and feasible and counterproductive in terms of electoral consensus.

Italians, at least the majority, are very sensitive to the massacres and images we have seen in recent days, especially if there are several children among the victims. Not only that, European rules simply don’t allow for the infamous naval blockade on which Brothers of Italy he insisted for years. Unlike Matthew Salviniwhich in 2018 was growing in the polls with a right-wing policy of zero landings (until the breakup of Conte I of Papeete), the strategy of the Prime Minister is diametrically opposed.

First of all there is Meloni’s no to the return to the Salvini decrees of Count I, despite the fact that at the end of February the Salvinian Igor Iezzi presented a bill to this effect to Montecitorio. Meloni, among other things, has the tooth poisoned with the Carroccio because the two ministers who, mistaking the words (but the form is also substance), have increased friction on the issue were precisely Northern League supporters or close to the League, or before Joseph Vallettara and then exactly Matteo Piantedosi.

