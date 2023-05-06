Meloni accelerates on presidentialism. Zagrebelsky: “It exalts social hatred”

Presidentialism, Meloni accelerates

Il Prime Minister Meloni opens the reform site and convenes the opposition for the first round of discussions on the model to be adopted with regard to presidentialism and the tool to choose to implement it. Tuesday the appointment is at the Library of the President of the Chamber. It will be the occasion for the first face to face with the secretary of the Pd Schlein and with the other leaders of the opposition party. They will go together to the Italia viva and Action event. The calendar includes a busy program from 12.30 to 18.30. A meeting with +Europe, the Autonomies and linguistic minorities, the Alleanza Verdi and Sinistra group, that of Renzi and Calenda. The table will end with M5s and, finally, the Pd.

The Deputy Prime Ministers will participate Salvini and Tajani, the Minister of Reforms Casellati, the person in charge of Relations with Parliament, Ciriani, the undersecretaries to the Prime Minister, Mantovano and Fazzolari and the constitutionalist Saverio Marini. The premier’s move comes after the dialogue carried out by the former president of the Senate Casellati with the political forces that do not support the executive. At the moment the executive seems to be oriented towards the direct election of the prime minister as a possible element of convergence, especially with Italia viva and Azione. The theme of presidentialism is intertwined with that of autonomy (the Calderoli bill is in the Constitutional Affairs Commission in the Senate, around 50 hearings are currently scheduled) with the League aiming to accelerate. Fdi also aims to include the dossier on Rome as the capital (there could be government intervention).

As early as Tuesday, we will begin to understand whether the Bicameral road will be abandoned (an option that Minister Casellati has already made it known that she does not consider it a priority) or we will go, as much as possible, to a ‘Bicameralina’ which could be chaired by the former president of Palazzo Madama and Senator Fdi Pera. In the background there is also the question of the ‘return’ of the provinces. dThe dialogue underway between the majority and the Democratic Party – even if there is no agreement on the electoral model – while the 5 Star Movement is against it. But Tuesday’s focus will be on reforms. “The reform of the institutions is done in Parliament but it is not done with an imposition of the majority. The majority wants to confront the oppositions to see what can be changed by writing a text together. We certainly hope that the oppositions have an attitude constructive but we cannot accept vetoes. I hope they make a constructive contribution to improving our Constitution and guaranteeing political stability to our country”, underlined Foreign Minister Tajani. A few days ago the Prime Minister had announced his intention to accelerate. “I have a clear and quite tight reform timetable in mind, and I believe that it is a job in which everyone must be involved and I take responsibility for doing it,” he said.

Zagrebelsky: “Presidentialism enhances the destructive aspect of the electorate”

Meanwhile, the presidential hypothesis causes discussion. Among the clearest critics is Gustavo Zagrebelsky, who in an interview with Repubblica states: “It seems to me that presidentialisms are giving a very bad test also in France and in the United States. And it is certainly not a solution for our country. We complain about the social hatred that pervades Italian society. Presidentialism, founded on the split of the electorate into two opposing fronts, seems made on purpose to enhance the destructive aspect. A constitutional reform in this direction could feed a dangerous breeding ground”.

Again Zagrebelsky says: “I am worried about a cultural trait of this political phase: the idea of ​​unity conceived not according to the meaning of liberal democracy – unity in free confrontation – but a unity that expunges differences as attacks on the community and qualifies them as dissidents . L’emphasis on the word nation, the hammering use of the term Italians instead of citizens, the obligation of “shared memory” which is an expression I can’t say if sillier or emptier. The task of politics is not to cancel distinctions, but to make different things coexist. Today there isn’t the violence of the past, but let’s not underestimate another type of violence, the silencer. Tocqueville called it “the ferocious circle of opinions”: if you are put out of it, your voice will count for nothing”.

