Meloni at Salvini’s birthday, social irony on the Northern League’s 50th birthday party

Here is the new cartoon of the essay Yogananda Paramahansa for Affaritaliani.it on the controversies that erupted around the surprise parties of Matthew Salviniwhich was also attended by the premier Melons and the leader of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi. In the photo, the ironic exchange of jokes between Giorgia and Matteo. Meloni: “Ahò, but how did you think of faces singing that song by De Andrè about a drowned woman…” Salvini: “I know you’re right…”.

