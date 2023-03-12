Home Business Meloni: “Ahò, but how did you think of singing the song about a drowned girl”
Business

Meloni: “Ahò, but how did you think of singing the song about a drowned girl”

by admin
Meloni: “Ahò, but how did you think of singing the song about a drowned girl”

Meloni at Salvini’s birthday, social irony on the Northern League’s 50th birthday party

Here is the new cartoon of the essay Yogananda Paramahansa for Affaritaliani.it on the controversies that erupted around the surprise parties of Matthew Salviniwhich was also attended by the premier Melons and the leader of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi. In the photo, the ironic exchange of jokes between Giorgia and Matteo. Meloni: “Ahò, but how did you think of faces singing that song by De Andrè about a drowned woman…” Salvini: “I know you’re right…”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Popular Chinese concept stocks rebounded strongly on Tuesday, iQiyi rose more than 24%, and the Nasdaq Golden Dragon index rose nearly 8% – yqqlm

You may also like

Silvergate closes its doors, cryptocurrencies ko: is the...

Intel China special offer i5-13490F lightning price reduction!This...

Kuoni closes travel agencies: These branches are affected

The Schlein era begins: for the presidency almost...

SRF can hold its own, private are growing

Father Georg downgraded by Francis: from Ratzinger to...

ҵCharſƼȫ꾻1.71 ͬ154.33%_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office is investigating Suisse Secrets

Business smartphones, robust and ultra-secure. Here are the...

Credit Suisse reports a loss of CHF 7.3...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy