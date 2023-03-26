Home Business Meloni al Brancaccio at the Checco Zalone show
Meloni al Brancaccio at the Checco Zalone show

Meloni al Brancaccio at the Checco Zalone show

Giorgia Meloni spent the evening at the Brancaccio theater in Rome to attend the show ‘Amore + Iva’ by Checco Zalone

Entered with the lights off, a minute before the curtain opened, the premier Giorgia Meloni spent the evening at the Brancaccio theater in Rome to attend the show ‘Amore + Iva’ by Checco Zalone.

After a couple of hours of the show, the Apulian comedian revealed his presence in the audience in his own way.

“Don’t make me think of m …. that there is the prime minister here who preferred my karaoke show with Macron”, he said. When the lights in the hall came back on, Meloni, escorted, among others, by comrade Andrea Giambruno and the Undersecretary for Culture Gianmarco Mazzi, left the theater amidst the curiosity of those present and some applause. In the parterre, in addition to the premier, the mayor of Zalone’s town of origin, Capurso, Francesco Crudele, and many exponents of Italian sport, from number 1 of Coni Giovanni Malagò to Bebe Vio, Gianmarco Tamberi and Martin Castrogiovanni.

