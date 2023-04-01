Vinitaly 2023 is underway

Beyond one thousand top buyers from 68 countries (+43% compared to 2022) with the great return of Asia with China and Japan and record delegations from the USA, Canada, South America and Northern Europe. The Vinitaly scheduled from tomorrow to April 5 in Verona, it is confirmed as a showcase for a healthy sector that is close to the finish line 8 billion euro turnover and it is increasingly one of Italy’s flags in the world. Numbers that explain the presence of half a government in the Venetian city: from the premier himself, Giorgia Meloni to Salvini, Urso, Santanchè, Tajani and of course the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Francesco Lollobrigida.

A Vinitaly that celebrates the results achieved but that also has to face the critical issues of the moment: from problem of the labels requested by Ireland from the EU on the “harmfulness” of wineto the explosion of interest rates and some tariffs which have eroded earnings and risk holding back new investment. Up to the topic of defense of denominations successful by those looking for “shortcuts” for easy income to the detriment of the overall image of quality that the made in Italy drink has achieved. It is no coincidence that the same minister Lollobrigida speaks of a world of wine “in the trenches”.

Chiaroscuro numbers

According to the analysis of the Uiv Observatory (Italian Union of Wines), Ismea and Vinitalydespite the erosion of the margins of the supply chain (in particular for low-end products) the market has held up in the last twelve months and the final result, also considering the economic situation, is to be considered positive with a trade balance which closes with a surplus of over 7.3 billion euro. The Observatory notes that the awareness remains that the commercial record is undoubtedly determined by a doping of prices, dangerous in terms of consumption forecast for 2023.

Alarm bell is the last quarter of 2022 in sharp slowdown, with closing values ​​at +5% against +19% in March, +11% in June and +12% in September, with volumes remaining in a negative wake (at -3% on average since June, with only the first quarter positive). Among the competitors, France is confirmed as world leader with 12.3 billion euro (+11% value and -5% volume) while Italy maintains the position of first supplier in terms of quantity and second in value ahead of Spain (2.98 billion euros, which closes at +3.5% in values ​​and -9% in volumes).

The markets

They grow, in terms of value, all major markets starting from United States (+10%) which are confirmed as the first Italian export market with a market share of 23%. Among the top buyers, Germany follows (15% share), which rises by 5% to 1.2 billion euro; then the United Kingdom (+10%), Canada (+11%), Switzerland (+3%) and France in strong progression (+25%). The picture of volumes is different, declining or stationary in all the main destinationsi (USA at -6%, Germany at -2%, UK at -4%) with the exception of the transalpine region (+16%, due to the impressive growth of Prosecco, +20%). Chinese demand is still falling, closing the accounts at -28% on the bottled wine front.

Typologies

Among the types the strong driving force of sparkling wines continues, soaring at +19% in value (Prosecco at +22%) and confirm the positive volumes (+6%, of which +6% Prosecco and +9% Asti Spumante), while still bottled wines struggle (-3% volume), with suffering reds closing at -4% volume and +4% value, against +12% for whites. In particular, for reds, volumes in the lower positioning ranges are declining (below 3 euros), while premium wines are holding up very well and indeed showing good growth, in particular from Piedmont (+9%), from Veneto (+ 4%) and Tuscan (+6%). Sparkling wines drop 7% in volume but gain 6% in value.

Veneto strengthens its leadership on Italian exports, gaining a share of 36% of the national total. The second and third place on the podium are also confirmed, with the Piedmont in slow growth and closely followed by Tuscany. Followed by Trentino Alto-Adige and Emilia-Romagna. The accelerations of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Marche and Sicily.

China and the USA toast here

Problems aside, this 55th edition of the Scala exhibition really starts under the best auspices. Among the 68 countries represented at Vinitaly, the 200 importers from stand out United States and Canada,, with new arrivals from large retailers in the Midwest and from the heads of Nabi (National association of beverage importers, the association of wine importers in the USA) and with no less than eleven contacts from the Société des Alcools du Quèbec (Saq) and Liquor control Board of Ontario (LCBO), two of the most important Canadian monopolies.

And, as mentioned, there is the return of Chinese: 130 purchasing managers including the top twenty national importers. Great absent once again Russia. But the market share of the country at war, affected by the sanctions, has already been compensated by the growth of other destinations.