Government, controversy over Meloni and Salvini’s singing together after Cutro

Il Giornale speaks today of a “birthday crime” in relation to the song sung together by Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini, accusing the left of the controversy. But in the meantime the discussion heats up. “They didn’t pay homage to Cutro’s dead, they set up a pathetic staging, changed institutional commitments to go and sing at Salvini’s party. Inhumanity, cynicism, improvisation and ruthlessness: this government explained in a few gestures. What a shame…”. This was stated by the leader of the Democratic Party in the Senate, Simona Malpezzi, commenting on the video – released on social networks – which portrays the premier Giorgia Meloni and the deputy premier Matteo Salvini singing ‘La canzone di Marinella’ by De Andrè, on the occasion yesterday was of the party in surprise to celebrate the Northern League leader’s 50th birthday. Even the president of the dem deputies, Debora Serracchiani, comments on the video, using the lines of a poem by Montale: “This is only today we can tell you, what we are not, what we don’t want”.

“They didn’t find the time, because they didn’t want to, to meet the desperate families of the victims and those missing from the shipwreck, but they did find the time to celebrate and sing, complete with public videos. Meloni and Salvini from the CdM of Cutro defended the words of Piantedosi who blamed those who drowned or survived. Then from Cutro they moved on to Salvini’s party complete with Karaoke and singing performances of the premier “. So in a note the national co-spokesman of Green Europe and deputy of Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra, Angelo Bonelli. “Once again I am ashamed for them because they show that they do not know what it means to behave soberly when the country is in such deep mourning”, he concludes.

M5s: “Chilling images of Meloni-Salvini karaoke”

“The karaoke images of Prime Minister Meloni and Minister Salvini are chilling and unspeakable. First they set up an embarrassing CDM, which revealed all the inadequacy of the premier, then they hide and run away from the families of the victims of the shipwreck. Finally, as if that weren’t enough, as soon as they return to Rome they celebrate as if nothing had happened. It is yet another insult, a disgrace to those who are still mourning their loved ones”. This was stated in a note by Michele Gubitosa, vice president of the 5 Star Movement.

“The CDM show in Cutro, the press conference full of arrogance and banality, empty of solutions. No homage to the dead, no visits to relatives. Karaoke and party a few hours later. This right shows an inhuman face that is not worthy of a great country like ours”. The vice president of the Chamber and deputy of the Democratic Party, Anna Ascani, writes it on twitter.

Subscribe to the newsletter

