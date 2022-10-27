ROMA – The clear words on evasion and the severe judgment of Prime Minister Meloni on the work of the Revenue Agency, accused of harassing citizens, seem to prelude to a new season of the fight against tax evasion. Is Italy about to take a step back? Goodbye to the intersection of data, to remote controls, digitized, entrusted to the brain VeRa and artificial intelligence to take down a 100 billion moloch? Black cross on the anonymous lists of unfaithful taxpayers to “not disturb those who want to do”? Goodbye to the checks on the POS of the shopkeepers? Green light to cash and black for the “little ones”? The premises are all there.