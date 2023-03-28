Giorgia Meloni at the Checco Zalone show

Politics can be done in many ways and one of them is with clever show and satire. And it is perhaps for this reason that a few days ago Giorgia Meloni crossed the entrance of a historic theater in the capitalthe Brancaccio, to attend the show of Checco Zalone, “Amor + Iva”.

The entrance has been carefully prepared so as not to disrupt the show itself e only after a couple of hours from the beginning, the Apulian comedian couldn’t take it anymore and revealed the news to the public: “Don’t make me pretend like m…. that there is the prime minister here who preferred my karaoke show with Macron”.

When the show was over, Meloni left the theater together with her partner Andrea Giambruno and the Undersecretary of Culture, Gianmarco Mazzi. Zalone passes for a right-wing comedian, which would be an exception among the exceptions, but he himself admitted that in 1996 he voted for Berlusconi who lost, then Renzi who also lost and last time the Democratic Party who swept away. You better not vote, really.

But it is not clear whether the vote for the Democratic Party refers to the last elections or a generic “last time”, the fact is that however, he spoke well of Meloni. After the victory he commented: “I was positively impressed by his communication skills”.

However, one fact remains: the news that Zalone has voted for the Democratic Party has disappointed the right-wing people who already he thought he had found an official replacement to continue the Bagaglino traditionthe only officially recognized in those parts, but in any case his politically incorrect is always at work and that is a distinctive trait, almost a trademark of the international right.

