Agreement found on the appointments of state-owned subsidiaries: only the Terna issue to be resolved

Finally, the chapter on appointments of state subsidiaries. After many comparisons, the lists of the new CEOs who will lead the main companies controlled by the government. Many new faces, but also some confirmations. The lists filed by the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) concern the boards of directors of Eni, Enel, Leonardo and Poste Italiane. Stay out alone Ternawhose doubts will probably be resolved in the next few hours.

“The appointments of the new top management of Eni, Enel, Leonardo and Poste are the result of a careful assessment of skills and not of memberships. It is an excellent result of the government’s teamwork,” said the prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

Among the novelties are the administrators of Enel e Leonardo. They arrive at the electric group Flavio Cattaneo – former vice president of Italo with a past at Terna, which he led for nine years – as a manager and Paul Scaroni – highly esteemed manager by Silvio Berlusconi – as president, while the leading company in the military and aerospace sectors were appointed Roberto Cingolani – loyal to the premier – as managing director e Stephen Pontecorvo as president. The latter, a diplomat with more than thirty years of experience, coordinated the evacuation of Kabul airport for NATO. As far as Scaroni is concerned, however, it is a return to Enel, this time in management. He is currently president of AC Milan and vice president of Rothschild.

To be reconfirmed is the managing director of theEni, Claudio Descalzi, who crosses the finish line of four full terms, thanks to his thirty-year career within the “six-legged dog”. The chair as president, on the other hand, now belongs to the commanding general Joseph Zafarana – very close to Matteo Salvini – who is leaving the leadership of the Guardia di Finanza.

The other large company where the choice of continuity has prevailed is Italian postin which it was confirmed Matthew Del Fante, who has led the group since 2017. A long past in Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (Cdp), appointed by Renzi to lead Terna and then, six years ago, the arrival in Poste with the consent of the former Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni . He comes to the presidency Silvia Roverecurrent president of Assoimmobiliare.

The only box still uncovered is that of Ternawhere the prime minister has bet all her cards on Josephine of Foggia, also to mark a female presence among public leaders. The list, however, will only be released today. Di Foggia, vice president and CEO of Nokia Italia since 2020, would also have a good relationship with the premier’s sister, Anna Meloni. To be replaced, therefore, the place of Stefano Donnarummawho in the meantime should take over the leadership of the CDP subsidiary which deals with Venture Capital.

