Meloni at the CGIL, lesson in political ethics

Not a whistle. An applause when he recalled the assault by far-right exponents on the CGIL headquarters and applause at the end of the speech. Giorgia Meloni has won her challenge. You did not conquer the audience of the CGIL congress, but your speech was listened to carefully without any objection. A lesson in political ethics appreciated for the rigor in taking positions and for the very institutional style of his speech. And this is already a success.

There were two key points in the Prime Minister’s speech: merit and stop prejudices. Merit also in the world of work and, with the assumption that everyone must have the same starting conditions, even employees, such as the self-employed, must be rewarded if they work more with the incremental flat tax provided for in the enabling law. The other point is not to have prejudices. Meloni explained to Maurizio Landini and the people of the CGIL that they represent all Italians, therefore also them, and that they are always open to discussion.

“Sometimes we’ll agree, sometimes we won’t,” he said from the stage, but always without prejudice. Politically, Meloni’s speech at the CGIL congress is a hard blow for Elly Schlein. The neo-secretary of the Democratic Party aimed precisely on the axis with the main union to counter the executive starting from the battle over the legal salary. But the prime minister was very able to explain how collective bargaining which provides for the key role of the union is more effective than Schlein’s proposal to (finally) arrive at an increase in wages, which have remained unchanged in Italy since 1990 when in Germany and France they rose by about 30%.

In short, no standing ovation, no triumph. But in the lions’ den of the former communist Meloni union she was good, skilled, concrete, pragmatic. She knew how to use the right words. And in fact not even a whistle came. Schlein, but also Giuseppe Conte, today they have a bitter taste…

