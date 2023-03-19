Case green, Giorgia Meloni in the Chamber for the question time: “Unreasonable choice of the EU Parliament”

The government bench is full, and the Montecitorio hall is full. “Unreachable goals for Italy”. As Giorgia Meloni on the EU directive on green houses“the European Parliament has decided to tighten up the initial text. It is an unreasonable choice, we will continue to fight for the citizens and the interests of the nation”, observes the prime minister during question time in the Chamber.

Climate, Meloni: “Pragmatic approach. We are not deniers”

“We are not dangerous climate deniers. We believe that in compliance with the commitments” made on the climate “we must maintain a pragmatic and non-ideological approach”, adds Giorgia Meloni. “We are activating a control room”, she began, “the government considers the natural gas” as “the vector necessary to maintain the autonomy” of our country and as a pivot of the “strategic project to become the energy hub on the Mediterranean”, added the premier. “We must be pioneers in innovative technologies”, observed Melons.

Nuclear, Meloni: “We will not move without going through Parliament”

On the subject of nuclear “We don’t intend to move without going through the Parliament“, declared the premier in the question time of the Chamber.

Mes, Meloni: “As long as I’m here, the tool won’t be used”

“Referring to ratification of the month I would like to remind you that although the agreement dates back to January 2021, the reform of the treaty has not been brought to ratification. And this is a sign of how much this subject requires further study”.

The premier said so Giorgia Meloni in question time. “Last November Parliament gave a mandate to non ratify the reform and not to open the debate in the absence of a clear framework on governance, the stability pact and banking matters”, observes the Prime Minister. “Reflection is required: as long as the undersigned is leading a government” Italy “will never access the Mes and I don’t think the other governments either” says the premier.

“Does it make sense to continue thinking about an instrument that in this configuration will not be used even though there are several billion deposited? Isn’t it sensible to ask about the effectiveness of this instrument?”, says the chief executive.

Melons quotes an expression of the president of Confindustria Bonomi. “Confindustria’s proposal is taken up by this government. The resources must be useful to the states”, says the premier, endorsing the idea of funds for industrial policy of EU member countries.

Watch the video of Giorgia Meloni’s first question time as premier

