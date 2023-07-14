Home » Meloni at the Quirinale from Mattarella: summit after the NATO summit
Business

Meloni at the Quirinale from Mattarella: summit after the NATO summit

by admin
Meloni at the Quirinale from Mattarella: summit after the NATO summit

President Mattarella with Giorgia Meloni at the meeting of the Supreme Defense Council

Ukraine, meeting of the Supreme Defense Council: Meloni illustrates the results of the NATO summit in Vilnius

It met today, at the Palazzo del Quirinale, ithe Supreme Defense Council, chaired by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. This was communicated in a note from Colle. The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, of Defence, Guido Crosetto, of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti; of Companies and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, and the Chief of Defense Staff, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone.

READ ALSO: NATO membership, Zelensky presses but Ukraine has little hope. Here because

Also present were the Undersecretary of the Presidency of the Council, Alfredo Mantovano, the Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, Ugo Zampetti, and the Advisor to the President of the Republic for Affairs of the Supreme Defense Council, Francesco Saverio Garofani. Meloni illustrated the results of the NATO summit in Vilnius. The Council then examined the situation of the war in Ukraine and reiterated its strong condemnation of the aggression carried out by the Russian Federation and support for Ukraine in its defense against the invader.

President Sergio Mattarella with Giorgia Meloni at the meeting of the Supreme Defense Council

Respect for freedom, democratic sovereignty, territorial integrity and the independence of states are founding values ​​of the European Union and essential conditions for international order and the peaceful coexistence of peoples. The Council also agreed on the importance of requesting maximum attention towards initiatives aimed at identifying paths of dialogue between the parties that allow for the achievement of a just and lasting peace, in accordance with international law.

See also  Bloomage Bio's 2021 revenue and net profit will double, and the sales net profit margin will decline for three consecutive years jqknews

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Russia: New figures show how badly the economy...

China’s Shipbuilding Industry Sets New Records: A Look...

Minimum wage, amendment by the majority to scuttle...

Confidence in Germany as a business location is...

Resolution 23 of 07/10/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Before and after photo: How Zuckerberg trained to...

Work, Calderone: “I don’t believe in the minimum...

Han Zheng Discusses Economic Cooperation with Standard Chartered...

Scholz only sees himself at the beginning of...

Discrepancy Between Retail Sales Statistics and Small Business...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy