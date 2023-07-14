Meloni at the Quirinale from Mattarella: summit after the NATO summit

President Mattarella with Giorgia Meloni at the meeting of the Supreme Defense Council

Ukraine, meeting of the Supreme Defense Council: Meloni illustrates the results of the NATO summit in Vilnius

It met today, at the Palazzo del Quirinale, ithe Supreme Defense Council, chaired by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. This was communicated in a note from Colle. The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, of Defence, Guido Crosetto, of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti; of Companies and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, and the Chief of Defense Staff, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone.

Also present were the Undersecretary of the Presidency of the Council, Alfredo Mantovano, the Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, Ugo Zampetti, and the Advisor to the President of the Republic for Affairs of the Supreme Defense Council, Francesco Saverio Garofani. Meloni illustrated the results of the NATO summit in Vilnius. The Council then examined the situation of the war in Ukraine and reiterated its strong condemnation of the aggression carried out by the Russian Federation and support for Ukraine in its defense against the invader.

Respect for freedom, democratic sovereignty, territorial integrity and the independence of states are founding values ​​of the European Union and essential conditions for international order and the peaceful coexistence of peoples. The Council also agreed on the importance of requesting maximum attention towards initiatives aimed at identifying paths of dialogue between the parties that allow for the achievement of a just and lasting peace, in accordance with international law.

