Meloni at the Trento Economics Festival: the complete speech

Meloni at the Trento Economics Festival: the complete speech

TENT. «Faults can also be an opportunity. For example, I became a nerd because I was insecure and proud». “In my life I have always been underestimated and I know that this can be an advantage, because if they underestimate you, you can amaze”.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in video link from Palazzo Chigi with the Trento Festival of Economics, talks about the flood in Emilia Romagna, institutional reforms and the economic interventions of her government, but the longest applause from the Social theater is received when, answering a question from the journalist Maria Latella, he tells a rather intimate part of his political and existential journey. «The problem is vanity, which is the worst of the seven deadly sins – adds Meloni -. The point is to be aware of your limits and decide what to do with them».

The longest part of his speech, however, is dedicated to yesterday’s trip to the flooded areas with the President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen. «Brussels will be able to play a very important role in the reconstruction, I am thinking of the activation of the solidarity fund, the flexibility on the cohesion funds and also the Pnrr, and it was essential that the president of the Commission was able to see the disaster with her own eyes – he explained the prime minister, underlining how the government has already allocated the first two billion for the emergency -. We have worked at 360 degrees to demonstrate that we would not have looked the other way and not only because it is a duty towards the citizens of the Region, but because it is important for Italy as a whole because Emilia Romagna is a locomotive and if still we cannot maintain the good macroeconomic parameters that Italy is experiencing in this very difficult period”.

The more political passage, however, is dedicated to institutional reforms. “We are making presidentialism and differentiated autonomy with different instruments, which have different times”, said the Prime Minister, but “we will do them by the end of this legislature, which is what we are interested in doing”.

The reflection on economic issues is also very clear. «The impact of the cut we are making is different from that made by my predecessors, and it is not finished. Cutting taxation on labor must be the priority” explained Meloni, instead criticizing the proposals of the oppositions on the legal minimum wage which “is good on a philosophical level but in its application it risks being a boomerang”.

Speaking of foreign policy, however, the premier returned to the difficult relations with Macron’s France “in Japan we had a meeting based on concreteness” the expression used to settle the controversies – and on the harmony, instead, with the American president Biden . “The fact that various governments of different political backgrounds from ours feel the duty at times to criticize us does not mean that the Italian government is doing badly – he claimed -. It means that a certain narrative risks being dismantled and this is a problem that some have, not really with us but with their internal opposition”. The reasoning on the photo in which the number one of the administration takes her by the hand at the last G7 in Hiroshima is specular: «The handshake with Biden was a gesture of closeness and human sympathy that denies the false narrative of the left that described an isolated Meloni government. Italy is credible and respected internationally».

In this vein, the prime minister then announced that in October, on the occasion of the Italy-Africa conference, the government will present the details of the “Mattei plan”, i.e. a new policy towards Mediterranean and African countries which will have a double objective: to intervene on migratory flows and find an alternative towards the South after the closure of the eastern energy supply channels. “With Italian and European support we can bring investments, help African citizens not to flee and us to solve an energy supply problem,” she concluded.

