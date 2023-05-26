Home » Meloni at the Trento Festival of Economics: follow the live broadcast
Meloni at the Trento Festival of Economics: follow the live broadcast

Prime Minister Meloni’s speech at the Trento Festival of Economics

The Italy of the future, the Pnrr, the banking system and the energy transition. These are some of the main topics that will be addressed during the second day of the Trento Festival of Economics. The review, organized by the 24 Hours Group and Trentino Marketing on behalf of the Autonomous Province, has reached its 18th edition.

The central moment of the day was the speech by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni via video link. There will be numerous events with government representatives including the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, of Justice, Carlo Nordio, of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi.

GIORGIA MELONI’S SPEECH: VIDEO

Flood, Meloni: a huge effort was made to give an immediate response – “In the face of a catastrophe of this magnitude, an immediate response was needed and it was given with the Council of Ministers on Tuesday which approved interventions worth over 2 billion euros, it was a huge effort. We concentrated on giving immediate answers to the businesses, workers, families, students, the agricultural sector, sports, the world of healthcare: we have worked at 360 degrees to demonstrate that we will not have turned away not only because it is a duty for those citizens but also because it is important for Italy as a whole. Emilia Romagna is a locomotive and if it stops we cannot maintain the good macroeconomic parameters that we are seeing”.

