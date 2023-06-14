Meloni: “Berlusconi won, preventing post-communists from coming to power”

Meloni: “With the birth of Forza Italia he saved the country from the communists”

Giorgia Meloni pays homage to Silvio Berlusconi and rails against the controversy over the National mourning in his honor, calling his governing ally “a hero absolute of history“. The premier’s intervention in Corriere della Sera is full of messages to the political counterpart. “On his name – says Meloni – the Italians split up and the judgment of history will be different from that of the breaking latest news. More serene, meditated and balanced. There are those who fought it politically with loyalty and those who instead he used improper means to try to defeat him. This too is a fact to reflect on, for today and tomorrow, because at the end of this story his opponents lost. Berlusconi was part of the entrepreneurial bourgeoisie of Milan not by inheritance and lineage, but by ability and resourcefulness.

His ride in the news – Meloni continues to the Corriere – it became history because, at a certain point, his way of being in the private life has become one public breakthrougha reaction to the parable that history was taking in Italy after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Berlusconi prevented i post communists took power in Italy a few years after the collapse of the Soviet Union, which had sanctioned the end of communism in Europe. A historical paradox shunned by his decision to found Come on Italy and federate the political forces of the centre, the right and the Northern League movement. This is, after all, the great fault that the left has never forgiven him. Of the figure of him prevail the many lightson the human level and even more on that politicohaving been as party leader and as prime minister a formidable defender of our national interest and of our productive and social fabric. This is the big one inheritance that Berlusconi leaves to Italy. We will be able to make good use of it. Thanks Silvio.

