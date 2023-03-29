Massimo Ambrosetti new Italian ambassador in China: that’s who he is

Studied at Cambridge. His PhD thesis is titled: “Seeking a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the European Union and China: Obstacles and Prospects”. The doctoral thesis at Georgetown University is entitled: “Conceptual and material elements in the international behavior of China on the rise as a global power”. And he is the author of other texts and research on China. In short, Massimo Ambrosetti knows exactly where he’s going. And it is to him that the government of Giorgia Meloni is entrusted to manage perhaps the most delicate relations for Italian foreign policy at the moment, namely those of China.

Ambrosetti is the new ambassador of Italy to the People’s Republic. In Beijing it was thought that the favorite was the more experienced Giuseppe Maria Buccino Grimaldi, who was instead assigned to the Madrid Embassy in Spain. But the government has opted for a different figure. A former ambassador to Panama, Ambrosetti has recently dealt with cybersecurityas director for International Strategic Affairs of the National Cybersecurity Agency.

“Cybersecurity is obviously an essential component of international relations by now, particularly in this phase of strategic competition, the cyber dimension is at the center of many relationships, for this reason Italy has further equipped and strengthened con the creation of the National Cybersecurity Agency”the new ambassador to Beijing told the Gazzetta di Siena in 2022 during a conference in the Tuscan city.

ambrosetti, who already years ago wrote about the birth of a multipolar world in which China could have assumed a leadership role, imagining how Europe could have faced the rise of Beijing, will have a difficult but at the same time stimulating task: to keep relations open with the People’s Republic in a crucial contingency in which Xi Jinping has given signs of a possible role of “great mediator” between Russia and Ukraine. Or it would be better to say “great stabilizer”, given that concrete proposals to resolve the conflict have never arrived from the Chinese side, but a series of generic principles that can be implemented to guarantee global stability.

