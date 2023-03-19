Meloni: “Accused of gruesome things; I have a clear conscience on migrants”

“These are special days in which we come accused of gruesome things, but my conscience is clear. The more people leave, the more people put themselves in the hands of cynical traffickers, the more there is the risk that something will go wrong,” said the premier Giorgia Meloni speaking at the presentation of the book “L’Atlante di Francesco”. “I don’t think this can be the most humane or right way to deal with this matter, perhaps the easiest – he goes on – perhaps it is the easiest way to hide one’s head in the sand, to let the mafiosi and traffickers decide who should enter our country.”

And again: “These days, while others are controversial, I speak on the phone to unblock an international Tunisian fund without which Tunisia is at great risk. There is no interlocutor on this that you listen to. Hopefully in the next few hours. But that’s what we’re doing. I believe that this is the serious policy that must be implemented”.

Giorgia Meloni on Ukraine: “The Holy See is the most suitable for peace negotiations”

The prime minister also returned to the war in Ukraine: “I think both the Holy See and the one most suitable for favoring a negotiated solution, have no other interest than that of a just solution to the conflict”. “I support this effort which I have seen, which I hope will intensify and on which the Holy See can absolutely count on our help”.

