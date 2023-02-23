War Russia Ukraine, Meloni: “Zelensky has thrown water on the fire”

Georgia Melons she returned to Italy after her trip to Kiev for meeting with Zelensky. The premier knows that there will be one waiting for her now political question to deal with within the majorityafter the words addressed by the Ukrainian president at a press conference towards Berlusconi, but his thoughts upon returning are on other matters. “I was very tirednevertheless I didn’t sleep a wink throughout the night”, he says. Not so much – we read in the Corriere della Sera – for the words that Zelensky addressed to Berlusconi, but for the importance and the delicacy of his first mission in Kiev. The destruction he saw at Irpinthe emotion he felt on the verge of the mass grave of loofah and the thanks she heard from the head of the Ukrainian resistance convinced her even more that the Italy line in support of the country attacked by Moscow “it’s the right one“. And that Putin’s war, with soft toys next to photos and flowers on children’s graves, “it does not make sense“.

At first – continues the Corriere – the response of Zelensky to questions about Berlusconi, the leader of a party of her majority, seemed to have caught her off guard, even frozen. But no. “I’m not irritated – assures the Prime Minister -. I find that some readings of the press conference are out of this world. When asked about Berlusconi, Zelensky attempted to throw water on the fire. He could tell much heavier things“. The Ukrainian president declared in front of the press, in the most official venue possible, that the former Italian prime minister has never been Russian tanks in the gardennever had his house bombed, never had his relatives killed, never had his wife been forced to risk food for the family. They weren’t aggressive words – continues the premier – Zelensky tried to explain to ordinary people that you have to be there to understand what the Ukrainians are experiencing. Non he certainly wanted light a fuse“.

