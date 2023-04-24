Home » Meloni does not accept Fini’s advice, the former AN fears Giorgia (and her votes)
Business

Meloni does not accept Fini’s advice, the former AN fears Giorgia (and her votes)

by admin
Meloni does not accept Fini’s advice, the former AN fears Giorgia (and her votes)

It should not be forgotten that Fini’s party obtained less than half of the votes of the Brothers of Italy. The comment

In the political theater they are proposing one pièce already seen during the (too) long Berlusconi. Applause, in the past, a Finish when he disagreed, primarily on justice, from the attacks of Berlusconi to Ilda and the other “red” robes. Now many peel their hands to applaud the return to the scene and in the talks of the former dolphin of Almirante which, before founding with Romualdi the MSI, was an official of the Ministry of popular culture, during the bloody RSI of Mussolini and Pavolini.

Fini, therefore, reappears after decades of silence, following the Tulliani-Montecarlo affair, and is honored by the former Dalemiana Lucia Announced as old master, politically correct, of Giorgia Meloni about fascism. Even on the “moral issue”, comrades?

Comrade Gianfranco, welcome back! But, in a democracy, the real and credible teachers are the voters! And so, the young prime minister does not accept Fini’s advice, appreciated by the left, which remains against Giorgia, as it is jealous of its consensus. Meloni was voted for by millions of voters, who no longer accepted the leadership of grandfather B. nor that of Fini. And they don’t like heated soups… Last but non least, Fini’s party won less than half the votes of the Brothers of Italy.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  FAAMG, difficult quarter: AcomeA's focus on American big techs

You may also like

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Silvio Berlusconi, Russian troupe at the San Raffaele...

EU-Mercosur Agreement 2.0 – Arbeits&Wirtschaft Blog

Credit Suisse, 68 billion withdrawn from accounts in...

Friday night this week!Oil prices are expected to...

Who needs a progress-weary shrinking Europe?

JP Morgan improves euro GDP outlook, confidence also...

Trade Association expects the end of 9000 shops

Of Change in Wyoming | Economy | DW

Agriculture: EU climate policy meets with resistance

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy