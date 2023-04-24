Meloni does not accept Fini’s advice, the former AN fears Giorgia (and her votes)

It should not be forgotten that Fini’s party obtained less than half of the votes of the Brothers of Italy. The comment

In the political theater they are proposing one pièce already seen during the (too) long Berlusconi. Applause, in the past, a Finish when he disagreed, primarily on justice, from the attacks of Berlusconi to Ilda and the other “red” robes. Now many peel their hands to applaud the return to the scene and in the talks of the former dolphin of Almirante which, before founding with Romualdi the MSI, was an official of the Ministry of popular culture, during the bloody RSI of Mussolini and Pavolini.

Fini, therefore, reappears after decades of silence, following the Tulliani-Montecarlo affair, and is honored by the former Dalemiana Lucia Announced as old master, politically correct, of Giorgia Meloni about fascism. Even on the “moral issue”, comrades?

Comrade Gianfranco, welcome back! But, in a democracy, the real and credible teachers are the voters! And so, the young prime minister does not accept Fini’s advice, appreciated by the left, which remains against Giorgia, as it is jealous of its consensus. Meloni was voted for by millions of voters, who no longer accepted the leadership of grandfather B. nor that of Fini. And they don’t like heated soups… Last but non least, Fini’s party won less than half the votes of the Brothers of Italy.

