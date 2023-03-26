Giorgia Meloni takes home a nice booty for her first six months of foreign policy. The analysis

What was noticed in these first six months Of government and the focus of the government on the foreign policy. It is an objective element that immediately catches the eye. As soon as possible Giorgia Meloni has dedicated itself – it would be appropriate to say – almost exclusively to foreign policy making a lot of talk about her and earning the covers of prestigious weekly magazines.

The premier basically does this for two reasons. Il primo is what it must do forget his past “fascist” and accredited first at European level and then worldwide. Which he undoubtedly did, after the first frictions with Macron and von der Leyen. Then it was the turn of US President Joe Biden and finally Pope Francis.

As she made herself safe give her criticisms from the Francefrom the Ue he was born in Vatican, especially for the question of migrants. In fact, Pope Francis had always aroused some doctrinal suspicions for Meloni, as he also says in his biography. As a practicing Catholic she respected him but did not understand him. His reference era Pope Woytila and especially the most recent Pope Benedict XVI but then she managed to find a bank also with Francesco and it has done it skilfully by exploiting the innate Peronism of the Argentine Pope who is giving it a big hand with Europe.

Also with Macron has struck a balance while with the von der Leyen there is constructive dialogue. However, the glue of all this has been cooked, cooked and alkenically treated for a couple of years when Meloni understood that she could win everything but however she had to abandon the “dangerous friendships” and that is the sovereignist group of Visegrad and above all the very intense friendship with Hungarian leader Viktor Orban.

It understood that the only winning choice would be the Atlantic one and acted accordingly, making Italy Ukraine’s closest ally. For do this must however keep continuously a if his center allies – right namely Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia. This is in fact the most critical point because it lends itself to the frequent outings of Berlusconi and – partly of Salvini – who have and even had (?) a friendly relationship with Putin. And this too is a small miracle of both external and internal balance.

