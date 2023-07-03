Home » Meloni: “Employment is growing in Italy. The Istat data? They encourage us to do better”
Business

Meloni: “Employment is growing in Italy. The Istat data? They encourage us to do better”

by admin
Meloni: “Employment is growing in Italy. The Istat data? They encourage us to do better”

Meloni on employment: “Istat data are encouraging. We aim to do better”

It’s a Melons optimistic, the one who takes stock of the labor market in Italy on Facebook: “Istat data continue to certify the constant growth of employment, with the unemployment rate at its lowest since 2009.

Encouraging news that spurs us on to do even better, for an Italy that is once again growing, working, creating wealth and aiming high” writes the Prime Minister on Facebook. All while the Government is pushing energy, smart working and a short week.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Amethyst storage falls!The lawyer of the first company under investigation on the Science and Technology Innovation Board said that many shareholders have consulted and claimed._CSRC_LI Jian_Listing

You may also like

Travel industry: Air tickets remain expensive due to...

Meloni: “Pnrr? Just play the Tafazzis. We didn’t...

Jixi City’s Industrial Economy Shows Rapid Growth, Ranks...

Unrest in France subsides

Japan: manufacturing PMI contracted in June

To combat the shortage of skilled workers: Schnitzer...

Musk Implements Twitter Limit: Battling Data Capture and...

Rising Prices of Dairy, Meat, and Vegetables Impact...

Bio Suisse President Urs Brändli on high margins

Keno numbers today, on Sunday: Keno live –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy