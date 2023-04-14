Home Business Meloni: “Escape Uss? The fault of a state body”. Nordio investigates the robes
Meloni: "Escape Uss? The fault of a state body". Nordio investigates the robes

Meloni: “Escape Uss? The fault of a state body”. Nordio investigates the robes

Giorgia Meloni and Carlo Nordio

Escape Artem Uss, between international case and inspections of the judges

Artem Ussthe Russian who fled from house arrest in Italy and returned to Siberia it’s a international case at this point. The confirmation came yesterday, when the premier Melons was heard from Copasir. After two and a half hours behind closed doors, accompanied by the manager of the Dis Elizabeth Belloni and by the undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council Alfredo Mantuan– reads the Fatto Quotidiano – officially only one came out declaration. And it concerns the case of Artem Uss, the Russian businessman accused of espionage who escaped from house arrest. Shortly after the end of the hearing, it is the breaking latest news agency that reports a sentence by Melons: “Non was fault of the governmentbut of a other organ of the State” is the passage reported by the agency which cites several exponents of the Copasir. In this way the premier seems to accuse i magistrates of Milan for the escape of the Russian, thus saving i Services.

Yellow on real reason of the summons. In her hearing, the prime minister would have focused on an analysis of the situation international politicsincluding the guerra. However, the case remains, – continues the Fact – because shortly after the Ministry of Justice which announces an inspection against the Milanese magistrates. Nordio wants to understand how the case of Uss was handled, who fled last March 22 from a villa in Basiglio (Milan) where he was in detention home after being stopped at Malpensa for an international arrest warrant issued by the USA in relation to illicit trafficking in war technology. Under accusationby the government, remains the choice of Court of Appeal to put Uss under house arrest, despite their warnings Usa on a real danger of escape.

