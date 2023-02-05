Giorgia Meloni actually wrote that she “feels aversion to Germany” in her autobiography

Il curtain it took place yesterday in Berlin when -after the meeting with the German chancellor Olaf Scholz– a German journalist asked her why she was “allergic” to Germany, as they had headlined the morning on the front page daily mirror and the Mercury. Meloni was taken completely by surprise and made an eloquent gesture from the thousand as if to say, “but when ever?”, addressed to Scholz.

She later clarified: “That I would have said I was ‘allergic to Germany’ frankly not it is to memoryI don’t know when I would have said this. Not always what is attributed to me corresponds to the truth. I said that the only language I haven’t been able to learn is German and I confirm it, I failed on German, but not because I was allergic, but because it is a complex language …”. Then she added: “I am obviously very pleased Of be today a Berlin to have had the opportunity of this long conversation with the chancellor Olaf Scholz, with whom we have already met on several other occasions”. In reality, the German journalist and the Teutonic newspapers were right. Indeed in his 2021 autobiography “I’m Georgia. My roots, my ideas” (Rizzoli) a page 47 it reads verbatim: “When mine arrived graduation exam, the teacher designated as an internal member of our class, who didn’t exactly like me at the time, thought it was an opportunity to make me pay. Then two subjects were brought to the oral exam, one chosen by the student and the other by the commission, but often the professors let the student suggest both. I had decided to bring Italian and French to oral because she was fascinated by decadent poets. It didn’t happen that way. The day before the exam they changed my Italian to German. German! I don’t think anyone else did the oral exam in German that year! Sometimes I wonder if my certain aversion to Germany comes from there…I still remember being asked for Der Tod in Venedig. The death in Venice of Thomas Mann…”.

So as mentioned, the German journalist was right and Meloni probably didn’t remember what she had written in the book. Moreover, having spoken at length about her relationship with the German language, it was to be expected that the meticulous German journalists would ask her this question. In fact, the question had already been brought up in October last year by Karen Krüger (47), in an article for the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine. The German journalist works in Milan and is the cultural editor of the Frankfurt newspaper. The title used at the time was: “Giorgia Meloni reagiert allergisch auf Deutsch”, exactly what she was challenged yesterday in Berlin.

