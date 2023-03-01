Meloni’s trip to New Delhi to forge ties with Modi, stem China and isolate Russia and Iran

That tight Of thousand from Giorgia Meloni and the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi al summit G20 staged at Bali, last November, in a few hours it is renewed. After the table on drought at Palazzo Chigi, the Premier will leave for New Delhi to meet Indian Prime Minister Modi and try to strengthen lor momentum that the cooperation between the two countries it has had more and more in recent years, after shelving the tensions due to the cases of the two marines and Augusta Westland, with the alleged bribery of Indian officials for the sale of helicopters.

L’India’s economy is growing and theItalia he places her among his own main partners trade in the Indo-Pacific, as demonstrated by the numbers and by foreign Infomarkets, only in 2022 the trade was around 14.9 billion. The Indian Foreign Ministry has listed the areas in which the two countries intend to strengthen their bilateral relations: “Collaboration in the fields of green energy, science and technology and defense“. To which must also be added an interlocution ‘marked by convergence on regional and global issues’.

Meloni flies to New Delhi to strengthen relations between Italy and India: the agenda

One of the top items on the travel agenda Giorgia Meloni in New Delhi it is defense cooperation. As anticipated by daily The Hinduin fact, the signing of a memorandum of understanding in this sector between the two countries would be imminent. Furthermore, the Premier’s journey is also based on a strong interest in geopolitical positioning. Inevitable that talk about the war in Ukrainethat the‘India – by virtue of its close relations with Russia – he never condemned. But the ‘stone guest’ will be China.

In bilateral discussions it is possible that the question of the renewal of thejoining the Silk Road which will expire this year and on which, before becoming prime minister, Meloni had clearly sided against. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajaniand by a business delegation that Indian sources define as ‘high level’.

Meloni meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi

In the end Giorgia Meloni is expected Thursday (March 2) a New Delhi in the presidential palace, Rashtrapati Bhawan, where it will have a bilateral meeting with Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi. He will also meet the Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. In the afternoon it will be received by the president of Republic, To install Draupadi Murmu.

The Prime Minister he will then be a guest and keynote speaker at the eighth edition of the Received Dialoguea conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics dedicated to the Indo-Pacific area. A business roundtable co-chaired by Foreign Minister Tajani and Indian Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will also be organized during the visit. This is the first bilateral visit by an Italian Prime Minister for five years: the last time it was Giuseppe Conte’s turn in October 2018.

