Meloni in Germany: “Bad on aid and good on migrants and energy”

It is analyzed in the newspapers the outcome of Giorgia Meloni’s trip to Germany. Ppositive the comment of the Corriere della Sera. “In political as well as economic relations, the premier is demonstrating application. And she is obtaining results: from relations with Brussels to those with Washington, passing through the gas contracts in Algeria, she was able in a short time to erase the preconceptions that accompanied his advent at Palazzo Chigi. And in doing so he struck up a solid dialogue with the European leaders, opening the door to profitable mediations on important dossiers for Italy such as the Pnrr and the migration emergency”.

More severe Republic: “It could hardly have been worse, in the mission in Berlin. The most important since she became Prime Minister. Because the wall against which Meloni collides is as hard as the granite of the German Chancellery. Olaf Scholz says it to her face, the prime minister submits to an announced cold shower: the common European instruments already exist and are called RepowerEu and Recovery”. But the Republic itself sees the positive side on energy: “Meloni brings Scholz the idea of ​​making Italy the European hub for gas arriving from North Africa. It also proposes deals on hydrogen. And also the migrant dossier – dealt with above all in the morning during the visit to Stockholm – brings something to the leader of FdI, at least from the point of view of the slogans: something will come out of the Council that can be resold at home in any case”.

Italy leads on Ukraine: “Training on Italian territory”

Excellent signals also on foreign policy. “I see an understanding in foreign and security policy, especially with regard to the Russian aggression of Ukraine and when it comes to overcoming the consequences of the war”. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this at the joint press conference in Berlin with the Italian premier, Giorgia Meloni. “Italy and Germany support Ukraine in defending it against Russia’s aggression and we are determined and united with the NATO states in supporting Ukraine”, added Scholz. This is precisely the issue on which the two leaders seem most aligned.

As Corriere della Sera explains, in addition to sending the Samp/T air defense system, there is a further and significant step that Italy has made official. “Among the Italian contributions, Crosetto also spoke of the training of the Ukrainian forces “on the national territory”. And to a precise question, that is, whether this task was carried out only in NATO bases, he replied with a laconic «in Italy»”, writes Francesco Verderami. The Corriere della Sera article continues: “The training «in Italy» was already started at the time of the Draghi government. But it is the first time it has been formalized in a parliamentary office. This decision is confirmed by qualified Defense sources: “When sophisticated weapon systems are supplied, it is necessary to instruct those who will have to use them”. It is a passage that on the one hand reaffirms the leap in quality of the conflict, but above all – an important exponent of the opposition recognizes it – makes us understand how “Italy is in the leading group of the western alliance in support of Zelensky””.

