Giorgia Meloni: “Gender? Masculine and feminine are rooted in bodies, it is an incontrovertible fact”

The prime minister touches on various topics Giorgia Meloniin an interview with the weekly “Grazia” on the occasion of International Women’s Day, which can be read in full in the new issue of the magazine, on newsstands from tomorrow, Thursday 2 March.

First of all that ofgender ideology, against which the prime minister expresses harsh words: “Today the unilateral right to proclaim oneself a woman or a man is claimed beyond any path, surgical, pharmacological and even administrative. Male and female are rooted in bodies and it is an incontrovertible fact. Will all this be to the detriment of women? I think so: today to be a woman, it is claimed that it is enough to proclaim oneself as such, in the meantime one works to erase the body, the essence, the difference. Women are the first victims of gender ideology. Many feminists think so too.”

The reply of the deputy of the Democratic Party was immediate Alessandro Zanwho writes on Twitter: “Women are victims of Giorgia Meloni and her reactionary policies, not of a phantom “gender ideology”, fake that she invented. The victims are the more than 20,000 exodates of the women’s option, the victim is those who cannot access abortion in right-wing regions. No more lies”

Giorgia Meloni, talks to Grazia about abortion and rented uterus

