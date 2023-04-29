Meloni, goodbye to the Orbans on duty: axis with the greats of the Earth

Giorgia Meloni’s foreign policy

It cannot be said that Meloni does not have clear ideas in foreign policy. In fact, he developed a precise plan even before the winning elections last September. Indeed, let us not forget, the centre-right before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine was very close to Russia and specifically to Putin. It was ideologically and also commercially. Salvini was often in Red Square in Moscow and Berlusconi is a close friend of Putin. Meloni also cultivated friendships in that area, for example with Viktor Orban.

But when – about a year before the early elections – it was clear to her that the centre-right had an excellent chance of winning and that she could be Prime Minister he changed his strategy. And that is has

Government, Meloni: “The mission to the United Kingdom was a success” “The mission to the United Kingdom was a success. The Memorandum of Understanding, which we signed with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, represents a great achievement and crowns the excellent state of relations between our nations. Italy and the United Kingdom are ready to work together actively to achieve the common goals”. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, writes it on Facebook where she posts a video of her trip.

abandoned uncomfortable friendships, such as the one with the Hungarian leader, who is very close to Putin, ed fully embraced a hyper-Atlantic line, of great collaboration with the USA, even if now there is the Democrat Joe Biden and no longer the Republican Donald Trump.

It distanced itself from the most dangerous leaders, such as Orban, but at the same time he has established privileged relationships with other conservative leaders, like her. For example, we must remember the excellent relations with the Indian premier Narendra Modi sanctioned by an official visit at the beginning of last March, in which, among other things, important commercial and cultural agreements were signed between Italy and India.

After having built a privileged axis with the Asian giant, Meloni has aimed at another 90 target, namely the United Kingdom of the conservative premier Rishi Sunak. In fact, this week’s visit to London was also full of industrial, commercial and cultural agreements and sanctions a new alliance between Italy and the United Kingdom, just before the coronation of the new King Charles III and the date it’s random.

