Home » Meloni, goodbye to the Orbans on duty: axis with the greats of the Earth
Business

Meloni, goodbye to the Orbans on duty: axis with the greats of the Earth

by admin
Meloni, goodbye to the Orbans on duty: axis with the greats of the Earth

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Giorgia Meloni’s foreign policy

It cannot be said that Meloni does not have clear ideas in foreign policy. In fact, he developed a precise plan even before the winning elections last September. Indeed, let us not forget, the centre-right before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine was very close to Russia and specifically to Putin. It was ideologically and also commercially. Salvini was often in Red Square in Moscow and Berlusconi is a close friend of Putin. Meloni also cultivated friendships in that area, for example with Viktor Orban.

But when – about a year before the early elections – it was clear to her that the centre-right had an excellent chance of winning and that she could be Prime Minister he changed his strategy. And that is has

Government, Meloni: “The mission to the United Kingdom was a success”

“The mission to the United Kingdom was a success. The Memorandum of Understanding, which we signed with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, represents a great achievement and crowns the excellent state of relations between our nations. Italy and the United Kingdom are ready to work together actively to achieve the common goals”. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, writes it on Facebook where she posts a video of her trip.

abandoned uncomfortable friendships, such as the one with the Hungarian leader, who is very close to Putin, ed fully embraced a hyper-Atlantic line, of great collaboration with the USA, even if now there is the Democrat Joe Biden and no longer the Republican Donald Trump.

See also  News| Hainan Coconut Island: 60 million shares held by Dongfang Junsheng were auctioned_Consumer_Production Channel Home_Financial Network- CAIJING.COM.CN

It distanced itself from the most dangerous leaders, such as Orban, but at the same time he has established privileged relationships with other conservative leaders, like her. For example, we must remember the excellent relations with the Indian premier Narendra Modi sanctioned by an official visit at the beginning of last March, in which, among other things, important commercial and cultural agreements were signed between Italy and India.

After having built a privileged axis with the Asian giant, Meloni has aimed at another 90 target, namely the United Kingdom of the conservative premier Rishi Sunak. In fact, this week’s visit to London was also full of industrial, commercial and cultural agreements and sanctions a new alliance between Italy and the United Kingdom, just before the coronation of the new King Charles III and the date it’s random.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Usa: economy with the handbrake, but it also...

Thurgau Griesser Group has lost momentum

Real estate prices are rising in Thurgau

What forgets those who play to attack Italy...

Which Jordan never wants again

Polls, the Democratic Party is over 20 percent:...

Super interest for defecting customers who come back

Generali approves the financial statements (and the coupon)....

Why everyone is chasing a college degree

Milan, public transport strike on Tuesday 2 May

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy