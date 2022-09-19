There is a lot of talk about the effect that a Meloni government it could have on the made in Italy assets, first of all on the BTPs and, consequently, on the BTP-Bund spread. It is on this that, in view of the political elections 2022 of next September 25, concentrates a note signed by the economists of ING. In reality, the view is not a priori negative. The economists of INGat least in the short term, they do not foresee major shocks for the Italian paper, with some conditions however considered sine qua non.

Among these, the importance that the leader of the Brothers of Italy, given as the next Prime Minister, do not give too much credit to the requests of his ally Matteo Salvini. Looking at the secondary market, for a few weeks now lo spread BTP-Bund it’s practically frozen, while the rates on 10-year BTPs have risen a lotespecially discounting the determination of the ECB of Lagarde to do everything to beat inflation.

In the last meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank, on 8 September, the interest rates of the euro area were raised by as much as 75 basis points, in what was the record squeeze since the birth of the euro.

If, since the end of the Draghi government – 21 July, the day of the resignation of the outgoing Prime Minister – the spread trend has remained almost unchanged (the more hawkish ECB has also exerted bullish pressure on German Bund yields), BTP rates were affected by greater fluctuations.

The BTP-Bund spread is practically not far from the levels of 21 July, and has fluctuated between a low of 204 (11/08) to a high of 237 (5/09). 10-year BTP rates are instead up to 4.09% from 3.45% a month ago, and compared to 1.16% at the beginning of the year.

Outlook Italy: No deficit Salvini, yes PNRR Draghi

At this point, what is the outlook for Italian bonds, which are discounting also political uncertainty?

So write gING economists:

“The performance of Italian bonds (BTPs) towards and on election days must be assessed in the light of the main risks the bonds face. First, investors will look nervously at the new government waiting for signs of fiscal divergence compared to the previous administration (Draghi government) “.

The fear of you a government spend and spread, projected to make expansive fiscal policy – more public spending, less taxes – its backbone.

Said this, ING does not foresee major changes, particularly in the budget law for 2023, whose approach should not turn out to be so different from the Draghi government’s approach. And this “Without any doubt it would be seen by the markets as an encouraging sign”. “Much depends on this factor – underline from ING.

Said this, “Beyond the credibility of the new government on tax issues, any deviation from the guidelines of the European Union would fuel fears about Italy’s risk of losing € 69 billion in aid and € 123 billion in loans che obtained with the NextGenerationEU plan “, experts warn, referring to the need, stressed by many, for the next government to respect the contents of Draghi’s PNRR.

If not, “Italy could also (in this case) no longer be considered a country entitled to the support of the European Central Bank“.

More generally, as anticipated at the beginning, the important thing is that Giorgia Meloni somehow manages to harness her colleague Matteo Salvini and that it does not accept the League leader’s proposal to introduce the flat tax or in any case to provide support to families and companies by drawing on the state coffers, thus making more deficits.

If Meloni succeeds in this undertaking, we read in the analysis of the research division of the Dutch bank, “we believe that investors will give the new government the benefit of the doubt ”.

Of course, “it is true that the risk of tensions (in the new majority) over the reactivation of the Stability and Growth Pact. However, this is not an immediate risk “.

Il Meloni government it could also gain credibility by appointing a Bank of Italy official for the position of minister of the economy. The appointment would in fact be seen as ‘a sign of stability and continuity (with the Draghi government) as regards tax issues “.

Definitely, “If the signals sent are right, Italy will be eligible for a ‘stability premium’ “, point out from ING, since “This could be one of the governments more stable after a long time ”. But be careful: “Nobody knows how long this honeymoon will last.”

And this is why, “First of all, we are not sure if and when a government led by Brothers of Italy could decide to adopt a more aggressive attitude towards Brussels, even beyond fiscal policy. Second thing, as the macroeconomic context is certainly not favorable to peripheral bonds ”.

From ING they point out, in fact, that “Italian 10-year rates are already flirting with 4%, in a situation where we believe that euro area rates will continue to rise, albeit at a slower pace“. Furthermore, the ECB “Has taken the decision to reinvest the capital repaid on maturing securities under the PEPP and could also activate the (so-called BTP-saving shield and / or anti-spread shield) TPI (Transmission Protection Instrument), thus limiting the speed, but not the level, of any possible widening of the spread ”.

ECB Assist to BTPs is still there. In the short ‘relief rally’

ING’s view on the trend of BTPs in the period towards the political elections 2022 presents light-dark tones: on the one hand, economists speak of un “relief rally”, a rally of sigh of relief for BTPs, in the short term. On the other, they warn that “In the face of any better performance, Italian bonds should score compared to other peripheral bond markets, like those of Greece and Spain, the risk of an enlargement with respect to the yields of core countries’ bonds would recur when the ECB decides to go ahead with its restrictive monetary maneuvers “.

The reference of economists is, in particular, “the persistent rumors of a Quantitative Tightening in the October meeting“, or the possible intention of the ECB of Christine Lagarde to reduce its balance sheet, inflated by the Eurozone government bonds that the Eurotower has bought in recent years, BTPs in the first place.

In any case, “Whatever decision the ECB will take – explain from ING – we doubt that it will translate into a significant reduction in the BTPs held. One solution might be to accept the cost of having an inflated balance sheet in the face of a rate hike, or adopt a differentiated monetary policy, which could see the ECB get rid of the holdings of the core market bonds (as in the case of Germany), rather than those of the periphery of the euro area (therefore also of the BTPs). In both cases – underline from ING – Italian spreads would widen, but not to the point of immediately triggering a sovereign debt crisis ”.

A certain confidence in the Meloni government also came from Scope Ratings, who recalled that the government that is preparing to lead Italy knows very well that the purchase of BTPs by the ECB under the so-called TPI tool will depend, among other factors, “From an economic and fiscal behavior that is prudent”.

This means that, “Any indication of an Italy deviating from its commitments to launch a solid policy would trigger immediately investor reaction, causing a further increase in BTP rates ”.

Scope: little room for maneuver with high debt-deficits

Scope Ratings among other things, he rattles off his forecasts on Italy’s debt and deficit:

“Public debt is expected to remain high, around 145-150% of GDP over the next few years, about 15-20 percentage points above the levels prior to Covid, translating into a high gross financial requirement, equal to about 25% -30% of GDP “.

Consequentially, “With 10-year BTP rates already around 4%, this implies that the next Italian government would have very limited room for maneuver, given the weak medium-term growth outlook. Under these circumstances – underline by Scope Ratings – we would be surprised if the new Italian government deviates significantly from current reforms and current fiscal policy, this being an attitude that would jeopardize the currently solid relations between Italy and the European Union. Rather, we anticipate broad convergence and continuity with the EU for Italy in order to access that exceptional support from European institutions in stressful scenarios. And this outlook crucially supports our stable outlook and our Italian debt rating at “BBB +”.