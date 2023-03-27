Home Business Meloni has a property, not even a car. How politicians invest money
Business

Meloni has a property, not even a car. How politicians invest money

by admin
Meloni has a property, not even a car. How politicians invest money

Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati has faith in the real estate sector (and not only her)

One of the mysteries that has always surrounded our politicians is the size of their assets. We know how much a parliamentarian earns and the salary of the Prime Minister, a minister or the undersecretary of a ministry. Yet the wealth of individual politicians, and how they invested their money, often remains unknown. Since politicians may have access to information that ordinary citizens do not, knowing how they invest their money could be a useful guide for savers.

Thanks to the official website of the Chamber of Deputies and the Italian Government, it is possible to consult the patrimonial documentation of the members of the Government, including the Prime Minister and the Ministers, as well as the remuneration relating to their institutional role. Let’s examine the financial situation of Giorgia Meloni.

According to the latest tax return submitted, relating to 2021, Giorgia Meloni declared a taxable income of approximately 152,000 euros. The statement shows that the prime minister owns a property where she lives with her partner and daughter, but does not appear to own any other real estate, cars, motorcycles or other movable property. Furthermore, there are no investments in shares or bonds.

Matthew Salvini e Antonio Tajani they are the deputy premiers of the Italian government, positions of great importance immediately after that of the prime minister. Both also hold the role of Minister. Tajani is the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the government led by Meloni, while Salvini is the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Energy, Urso ad Affaritaliani.it: “This year self-sufficient from...

Reimanns: This is the richest family in Germany

Meloni queen of leaders on social media. Schlein...

Dilapidated banks are the logical consequence of the...

TV ratings, Nunzia De Girolamo still good with...

You get this interest if you invest 10,000...

Elly Schlein’s partner? It really exists. Here is...

Strack-Zimmermann – A turning point must also apply...

Coach salary: That’s how many millions Tuchel earns...

Arms to Ukraine, Meloni asks for a vote...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy