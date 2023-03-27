Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati has faith in the real estate sector (and not only her)

One of the mysteries that has always surrounded our politicians is the size of their assets. We know how much a parliamentarian earns and the salary of the Prime Minister, a minister or the undersecretary of a ministry. Yet the wealth of individual politicians, and how they invested their money, often remains unknown. Since politicians may have access to information that ordinary citizens do not, knowing how they invest their money could be a useful guide for savers.

Thanks to the official website of the Chamber of Deputies and the Italian Government, it is possible to consult the patrimonial documentation of the members of the Government, including the Prime Minister and the Ministers, as well as the remuneration relating to their institutional role. Let’s examine the financial situation of Giorgia Meloni.

According to the latest tax return submitted, relating to 2021, Giorgia Meloni declared a taxable income of approximately 152,000 euros. The statement shows that the prime minister owns a property where she lives with her partner and daughter, but does not appear to own any other real estate, cars, motorcycles or other movable property. Furthermore, there are no investments in shares or bonds.

Matthew Salvini e Antonio Tajani they are the deputy premiers of the Italian government, positions of great importance immediately after that of the prime minister. Both also hold the role of Minister. Tajani is the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the government led by Meloni, while Salvini is the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport.

