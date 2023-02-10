“Meloni has proven to be a very competent leader. At least this is the opinion we have here in London”

“Emmanuel Macron and Giorgia Meloni are two profoundly different leaders who have totally opposite worldviews”. This is the analysis of the Brexit leader Nigel Farage, interviewed by Affaritaliani.iton the last clash between France and Italy. “I must say that the first hundred days of the Meloni government here in the United Kingdom have positively surprised and have been much better than expected, both for the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, both for public opinion and even for our media. Initially there were some criticisms and concerns, however Meloni proved to be a very competent leader. At least that’s the opinion we have here in London“.

Is Macron’s goal to isolate Meloni and Italy in Europe? “Absolutely,” replies Farage without a doubt. “This is the tactic used by the European Union, used against Hungary and against Poland. This is how the EU works, unfortunately it’s the truth”. Will Macron be able to isolate Meloni and Italy? “They didn’t succeed with Orban, who got back up stronger than before. And the more France its president and the European Union will try to isolate Italy and more Meloni will gain popularity at home“, concludes the Brexit leader.

