Meloni: “I too am a human being…”. And it ruins the government’s party. Video

Video message Giorgia Meloni

“If you are watching this video it means that I wasn’t able to participate in person and I’m really sorry but after all I’m a human being too”

“I’m a human being too…” Giorgia Melonibruised by the case of the separation with Andrea Giambruno, crashes her government’s birthday party, exactly one year after the swearing-in at the Quirinale, and sends a video to the Fratelli d’Italia event.

“If you are watching this video it means that I wasn’t able to participate in person and I’m really sorry to death but after all I too am a human being and if there is anyone I can ask for understanding I think it’s the supporters of Fratelli of Italy”. Thus the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in a video broadcast at the Brancaccio theater in Rome, where the Fratelli d’Italia event for one year of government is being held today. The video, explains Meloni herself, was recorded in Cairo, where the prime minister took part in the international peace summit yesterday. “Sorry, I love you,” Meloni adds at the end of the video.

Government, Meloni: malice never achieved against us – “A year later, those Italians who supported us then have been joined by others who recognize our seriousness and coherence, who have seen that we have no personal interests to pursue and that we have the courage and patience to undermine a one of the encrustations of power that have drowned this nation, to deeply reform what needs to be reformed without looking anyone in the face”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this in the video contribution broadcast at the end of the Brothers of Italy event “winning Italy” at the Brancaccio theater in Rome. “And this – underlined Meloni – is also the reason why the malice towards us, the methods used to try to weaken us, have reached heights never seen before”.

Meloni: we are a mirror of other people’s meanness – “We are the enemy to be defeated because we are a mirror, a mirror of their meanness.” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this in a video link with the Brancaccio theatre, referring to those who attack Fratelli d’Italia. “If we succeed, all these people will have to deal with their consciences”, she added.

Meloni: let’s reform without looking anyone in the face – We want to “deeply reform what needs to be reformed without looking at anyone”. This was said by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, at “L’Italy victorious – A year of results”, underway in Rome.

Meloni: we represent Italy with a straight back – “We represent an Italy that is proud and capable of giving trust to its citizens, which rewards merit and talent and honors work, an Italy with a straight back and a proud look, a just Italy”. This was said by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, at “L’Italy victorious – A year of results”, underway in Rome.

Meloni: it’s just the beginning, we will continue to make courageous choices – “We are only at the beginning, the road in front of us is still long and tortuous, but we will continue with our heads held high to make those courageous choices that have not been made for too long. A year ago we wrote history. Now we are writing the future of Italy”. This concludes a post on social media by Giorgia Meloni, who publishes a video with some key moments of her first twelve months as Prime Minister. A year ago we received the task of leading Italy.

GIORGIA MELONI’S VIDEO AT THE FRATELLI D’ITALIA KERMESSE

