Government, Meloni: “The emergency in the southern Mediterranean must be addressed”

Georgia Melons she is convinced that she can convince Europe on the emergency migrants and on this issue does not intend to surrender to resistors of the others EU countries: “I have no intention of giving in to the ideology of surrender that used to exist made succubi in Europe on migrants, a theme crucial for the future from the nation“. The premier returns to talk about immigration – in the interview with Trieste’s «Il Piccolo» – but also about economic policy. Today she will be at Trieste e Udine to support Massimiliano’s candidacy Fedriga he was born in centre-right. “Making predictions on the eve of the vote is the best way to see them then denied. I am interested in the victory of the centre-right and of Massimiliano Fedriga, a excellent presidentbecause for us this Region is a part fundamental ours strategy for Italy”.

Meloni, on the issue of migrants, has le clear ideas: “The emergency of south frontThat of the Mediterranean Central and Eastern Europe, is there for anyone who wants to see, but our approach to the problem of illegal immigration it is clear, illegal entries into Italy are a harm first of all for those looking for a A new start in our nation, respecting the law. This for me is the essential condition, all the rest is one consequence“. The premier also addresses the issue of problems she encountered when she arrived at Palazzo Chigi: “Lo State had been transformed in a ATM to pay the Basic income to the too many who are not entitled to it and the Superbonus on building renovations too often it was a abuse or one fraud to the detriment of honest taxpayers who now find themselves shouldering a burden of 2,000 euros each. Ma Italy right now is a nation that is a example of stability”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

